Andaz Bali Welcomes New Director of Sales and Marketing

Andaz Bali appointed Dwi Kumalasari as the new Director of Sales and Marketing.

Her new assignment is a homecoming as she spent three years working for sister properties, Alila Uluwatu, Ubud and Manggis from 2017-2019. Kumalasari has enjoyed a colourful career in hospitality, having started her journey as a bartender before venturing into Events and Sales. Her career switch was inspired by a colleague from her time in Dubai, UAE.

“The Director of Events at that time was an amazing, fierce lady who ignited my interest in Events, and the rest is history,” expressed Kumalasari whose last position was Director of Sales and Marketing of Four Points by Sheraton in Kuta.

Kumalasari’s experience spans almost two decades in numerous luxury hotel brands, such as The Andaman, Banyan Tree, InterContinental and Alila, in Indonesia, Malaysia, and UAE. In her new role, she hopes to present the first Andaz in Indonesia as the leading luxury lifestyle hotel on the island. “The pandemic has only amplified our need to explore and see the world. Andaz Bali offers a ‘different’ type of luxury relevant to today’s traveller, with its vast open space, mature garden and personalised service,” she added.

Kumalasari is a keen educator and contributor to Kelas Inspirasi, an educational platform where professionals can share their career stories with elementary school students around Indonesia.

Visit the website for more information.