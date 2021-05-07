Tourism Minister Plans Gili Trawangan-Sanur COVID-Free Travel Pattern

To develop the tourism potential of Gili Trawangan, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno is planning to develop a special tourism pattern for Gili Trawangan-Sanur.

Gili Trawangan, in West Nusa Tenggara, has been COVID-19 free since the beginning of the pandemic. According to Sandi, this area deserves to be included within Sanur which, is now designated as one of the green zone areas in Bali.

“We will build a travel pattern because this is a green zone with zero new cases as there are none here yet. It’s interesting because we are interconnecting with other green zones, namely Sanur,” said Sandiaga.

The ministry will bridge players of the tourism and creative economy sectors in Bali and Gili Trawangan, allowing them to establish relationships.

“We will cooperate with the tourism sector in Bali to sell packages that can be an alternative, for example. Bali can reopen in June or July with a better condition while imposing strict and disciplined health protocols. We can open Gili Trawangan as well,” he explained.

In addition, his party will hold a number of activities throughout 2021 to draw domestic tourists who are interested in taking a vacation in Gili Trawangan. To be successful, the opening tours must be accompanied by the application of health protocols.

“This event is one of the fastest for the archipelago’s tourism. Earlier, the governor stated one very important thing; we have been too focussed on foreign tourism, while a large archipelago is in front of our eyes and we have not fully experienced in totality,” said Sandi.

Sandi said that he believes that the tourism sector and the creative economy can be a solution and a driver for change and improvement of the nation’s economy, not a problem and a source of the spread of COVID-19.

“I need everyone’s support so that we can reorganise tourism in a new era, based on nature, culture, quality, and sustainability,” he concluded.