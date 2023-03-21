Mosaic Ramadan: A Culinary Journey of Tantalising Delights at Gran Melia Jakarta

Gran Melia Jakarta has created a host of exclusive offers to celebrate the Holy Month of Ramadan. A selection of unique dining experiences is awaited with the warmth and hospitality of Ramadan tradition.

Café Gran Via by Gran Melia Jakarta, the all-day dining, offers a delicious theme iftar buffet featuring a lavish spread of mouth-watering Indonesian & Middle Eastern specialities as well as International favourite recipes with an assortment of traditional sweets and refreshing drinks.

During the Holy Month of Ramadan, Café Gran Via will charm guests with its calm and relaxing atmosphere and the gentle melodies of Oud music. The new Chillin Pool Bar welcomes guests to experience the traditional Middle Eastern hospitality of Arabesque Evening in the semi-outdoor setting. Evening dinners will be able to lay back and relax at the pool deck, whilst enjoying shisha, Moroccan tea and a delicious gourmet selection.

Lobby Lounge invites guests to break the fast with the flavours of Indonesian sweet treats and light bites. Takjil package is offered at IDR 120,000 ++ with a selection of freshly made local food and refreshing drinks. To enliven the spirit of Ramadan Season, Lobby Lounge showcases special live entertainment with an Oud player and a singer every Wednesday and Friday.

The ultimate iftar buffet is priced at IDR 499,000 ++ per person. A special offer of 20% off is available for MeliaRewards members, BCA, BNI or HSBC card holders and reservations through Chope. Terms and conditions apply.

El Bombon has prepared sweet and savoury hampers that would be the perfect present to give to friends, family, and colleagues. The hampers come in two variant packages; Deluxe Package which is available at IDR 999,000 ++ and Premium Package at IDR 1,799,000 ++. A special offer of 20% off is available for MeliaRewards members, BCA, BNI or HSBC card holders, and reservations through Chope. Terms and conditions apply.

