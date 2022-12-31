Top NYE Nightclub Parties in Jakarta

Just like that; 2022 is coming to an end. This is the first New Year’s Eve (NYE) where we are free to roam around after two years of celebrations at home.

If staying at home is your preference, be our – or your own – guest! If you’re itching to get out and immerse yourself in cheerful and lively atmospheres, you’ve stumbled upon the right page!

Jakarta is ringing in the new year like the old days. The capital’s eccentric nightclubs have organised spectacular events for you to enjoy with loved ones. Whether you already have plans or are still looking for options, here are the top NYE parties in Jakarta:

1. Cafe California

There’s no other place in Jakarta like Cafe California. This newly-opened rooftop haven is celebrating New Year’s Eve with Ricki Karnadi, Back in The Days, Apsara, Teefo, Sarah Louise, and MC Drwe. Expect to pay a first drink charge (FDC) worth Rp500,000 and you’ll be dancing and chilling by the pool overlooking Jakarta’s skyline. You might even be lucky to spot the fantastic fireworks display from Bundaran HI! Moreover, Ninda Felina and Cyda, along with Teefo, Adit Biggie, and Tendy are continuing the New Year energy here on Sunday 1st January 2023.

Cafe California is a rooftop day club located on the 32nd floor of The Orient Hotel Jakarta. Pay an FDC worth Rp200,000 to enjoy Pan-American cuisine by the pool while different DJs serenade your time off. Cafe California is open on Monday-Thursday from 11am until 10pm and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11am to 2am.

RSVP by contacting 0877 76545223. Visit here or follow @cafecalifornia.jkt to stay updated.

2. Caspar

Caspar is famed for its energetic parties. This New Year’s Eve, Caspar invites you to one last party of 2022. Dance along with Raza Latina, Solstice, Goeslann, Fidello, and Minyo from 7pm onwards! The party doesn’t end just yet – Caspar has Jim Wong and Vera on 1st January 2023 to enliven the first weekend of the year.

Caspar is a Spanish restaurant and lounge at The Orient Hotel Jakarta. Located on the ground floor, Caspar is open every day from 11am until 2am featuring eclectic live music and DJ performances.

Visit here or contact 0822 1781 7880 to RSVP. Follow @casparjakarta on Instagram to stay updated.

3. Dragonfly

Still trying to find the perfect way to ring in 2023 with the perfect celebration with your friends? Dragonfly presents SOLID GOLD NEW YEAR’S EVE. Follow the lights, enter the DF house for the celebration, and dance the night away with the best DJs in town that will make sure you end your year right.

Closing the chapter to begin the new year with glitz and glam, Dragonfly will reminisce about the amazing nights that all the beautiful people had this year; one year, seven international acts, and 153 amazing nights with all of #DFBeautifulPeople. Let’s celebrate one more time this year with non-stop house and EDM beats to bid a fond farewell to 2022 and welcome the bright golden year of 2023 with DJ Jody, DJ Joyo, DJ Devarra, DJ Miss Lee, and MC Bam. Level up, glow, and shine – the world revolves around you because you are gold, solid gold!

RSVP here. Follow @dragonfly.club on Instagram to stay updated.

4. Embassy

Glow in Embassy Lounge Jakarta’s very own luminous New Year’s Eve celebration with Olv, Osvaldo Nugroho, Mahesa Utara, Prince K, and MC D’truck! Luminox Fantasy is all about you dancing this New Year’s Eve, as you welcome new hopes and dreams under Embassy’s majestic glowing and shining atmosphere. Go above and beyond by letting yourself shine with UV painting and win prizes!

Book your spots now here on WhatsApp at +62811211676. Follow @embassy.jakarta on Instagram to stay updated.

5. Leon Goldstein

The Gold Standard is sure to have everybody on their feet! From 9pm onwards, Ravind is set to get everybody singing along to their live music performance. As the clock approaches midnight, Bavo and D.A.E will take turns on deck.

RSVP to +62 217221188. Follow @leongoldstein_jakarta on Instagram to stay updated.

6. BASQUE – Bar de Tapas

Do you love themed parties? Interstage x Basque proudly presents BASQUERADE, a masquerade NYE party. Get your masks ready for this unforgettable night starting from 8pm onwards. Basque never disappoints with their music selections. At BASQUERADE, the energetic nightlife venue is featuring a special lineup with Beast Mode (Australia), the number three World RedBull three-style champion of 2017; Talisa, the number one World RedBull three-style champion of 2017; as well as Rocky Oto and MC Sinnikal.

RSVP to 087829783111. Follow @basquejkt on Instagram to stay updated.

7. BOCA RICA

Brace yourself this NYE because Pon Your Tone (PYT) returns to BOCA RICA! The two are collaborating for an eventful night as you end the year with back-to-back lively beats from Dipha Barus, Monica Karina, Jidho, Jnaro, and Byanos.

RSVP to 0215220730 or 08119728808. Follow @bocaricajkt on Instagram to stay updated.