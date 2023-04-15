World Beach Games 2023 to be Held in Bali

Youth and Sports Minister Dito Ariotedjo has confirmed that the 2023 ANOC World Beach Games will go ahead in Bali, according to the agenda.

This was confirmed after a discussion between the Minister and the Bali Governor, I Wayan Koster, at the Bali Governor’s Office, on Friday, 14th April 2023.

“The results of the discussion brought blessings. It was agreed that the Bali Provincial Government and the Bali Governor 1,000 percent support the holding of the 2023 World Beach Games,” he said in an official statement from the Youth and Sports Ministry.

Meanwhile, Governor Koster claimed that all parties are trying to make the 2023 World Beach Games run according to the mandate of the constitution, because the preparations are already underway.

“I give full support so that this event runs smoothly and is successful,” expressed Koster.

Youth and Sports Minister Dito Ariotedjo played a crucial role in ensuring that the 2023 World Beach Games would take place in Bali by facilitating communication between Governor Koster and the Chairman of the Indonesian Olympic Committee, Raja Sapta Oktohari. Oktohari immediately submitted a list of participating countries for the tournament, and state delegates will soon gather on the Island of the Gods to discuss the event further.

Minister Ariotedjo has been consistently advocating for the successful organization of the event in Bali, stating that “intense communication” was necessary to ensure its success. In addition, his department has prepared a report on the technical aspects of the implementation process as the event, which will feature 1,584 athletes from 36 countries, draws closer.”