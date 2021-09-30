Virtual Run for your Wellbeing, Run to Give 2021

Marriott’s portfolio of hotels and resorts in Indonesia will hold the second virtual charity run this year, titled Run for Your Wellbeing, Run to Give 2021.

Run to Give is an annual Marriott Asia-Pacific program that has become an important part of the company’s commitment to developing a people-first environment to promote employee welfare. With this event, Marriott also encourages its employees to care about the communities in which they operate.

Arun Kumar, Chairman of the Indonesia Business Council and Managing Director of The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta said, “we have been holding this event for eight years. Even though this event was held virtually in the last two years, we see this virtual running event as more than just an alternative. When the pandemic prevents us from getting together physically, Virtual Run to Give 2021 makes us stay connected while focusing on the same goal.”

From 1-31 October 2021, 57 Marriott International hotels and resorts in Indonesia will join forces to raise funds for staff assistance across the country. This event is dedicated to raising funds for the Bali Children Foundation as well as the Marriott staff who are affected by reduced or no income due to COVID-19.

“Health and wellbeing are always essential, even more so in these difficult times. Through this event, we want to invite the community and our staff to get out of the self-limiting home routines and run. At the same time, we aim to help those who are need funds by joining the virtual run,” continued Arun.

In collaboration with the Bali Children Foundation, the results of this year’s virtual run will be channelled to fund education to support the children of Marriott Indonesia’s staff as well as distribute “Together Box” containing necessities for around 4,000 staff throughout Indonesia.

Runners everywhere can run alone or in teams to participate in a safe way for them to do it: run in the neighbourhood, park, yard, or even in the living room, while continuing to maintain a safe distance.

In Jakarta, JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta will hold several outdoor activities such as relay race, SKJ, Zumba, colour run, vertical jog, and dance competition throughout October 2021. Meanwhile, at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan, there will be a Night Run, Muay Thai and Yoga classes starting on 3rd October 2021. This activity will encourage the Marriott community to participate in fun events, strengthen relationships, while also supporting a good cause.

This event has a registration fee of approximately AU$15 (approximately Rp155,000) and as part of the registration, participants will receive an e-Certificate.

To take part in Virtual Run To Give 2021, simply register online.