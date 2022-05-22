Sensatia Botanicals Releases Biodegradable Bath Amenities

Sensatia Botanicals , known for more than 20 years as a company that introduces innovative natural beauty products, released a new range of bath amenities exclusively for hoteliers.

The Aromatic Bath Amenities Collection was launched on 12th May 2022. All products in this collection have a biodegradable formula because they consist of natural ingredients that are easily biodegradable back into the environment. These products do not contain harmful chemicals thereby reducing the potential for groundwater contamination making it safe even when flushed down sewers and end up in aquatic systems. This collection is ideal for hospitality businesses located in the beach, lake or river areas.

“This complete range of bath amenities will provide guests with a luxurious bathing experience every time, ” said Michael Lorenti Jr., Managing Director of Sensatia Botanicals. “The unique aroma of each product will help provide a memorable experience and also increase guest satisfaction levels.”

Packaged in 100 percent post-consumer recycled plastic, these toiletries include liquid soap, body lotion, shampoo, conditioner, hand soap and bar soap. Each product type is available in six different scents:

Lemongrass Tarts

The refreshing blend of Indian lemongrass and nutmeg from Indonesia gives this range a fresh, warm and energizing feel. The skin feels fragrant with the aroma of tropical citrus and uplifting spices.

Relaxation

Sweet floral notes of Bulgarian lavender and Roman chamomile are contained in this soothing range. Geranium adds a scent that can help calm the mind and promote relaxation.

Rosemary Mint

A blend of fresh mint and herbs from Australian eucalyptus and peppermint leaves gives this range a refreshing scent. The skin feels fragrant with the sweet aroma of peppermint.

Seaside Citrus

A blend of tropical citrus and Spanish rosemary gives this range a delightful aroma. Citrus and herbal scents provide instant freshness to brighten the mood.

Sweet Ambrosia

Delivering an alluring blend of fresh citrus and grapefruit notes, the formula is also enriched with geranium for added fragrance.

Tropical Wildflowers

Breathe in the sweet scent of this unique set which is reminiscent of a beautiful garden filled with exotic flowers. This range contains the very alluring aromas of Indonesian jasmine and geranium.

The products in this collection are available in various sizes to meet the needs of hospitality properties. The 50mL product can be used for private bathroom fixtures while the 500mL product is perfect for public areas. The 5L bulk size is also available for businesses who wish to use the container of their choice.

Visit Sensatia Botanicals for more information.