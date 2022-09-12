SCUBA DIVING COURSE PROMOTION by KKD Group

KKD is a PADI centre since 1999. Yes, we are still open up until now and we adapt with the evolution of the planet earth!

This is a promotion to all society and also for those certified divers who want to upgrade their scuba skills and license to a higher level.

Let’s celebrate this for all of us.

Openwater Course OR Advanced Openwater starting from Rp5.9 million all-inclusive:

PADI materials to exam, Instructor ratio maximum of four students: one instructor, scuba gear rental for all sessions, pool session at our Dive&Co. Our dive facility operates at one of the best private training pools in South Jakarta. A full board 2D/1N at our Rumah Putih Beach House at The Marine National Park of the Thousand Islands Jakarta, the marine park holds an ASEAN Heritage Park from the international community.

Our main goal is to create a sustainable diving community to support the marine ecosystem in our very own and the only National Park in the capital city of the archipelagic state of the Republic of Indonesia.

What is not included are:

Your swimwear – if you want to have your own mask and snorkel, we have a student special price for purchase at our shop. Extra day pool session if you need one or at instruction direction because it is needed. Transport and entrance ticket (Rp50,000) to Marina Ancol, travel/activities insurance and tips for staff or crew.

Please contact:

WhatsApp -> Ricky (Co-Founder/Instructor) : +6281274112888 or KKD Centre: 08119196267

IG:

Web: www.kristalkleardive.com

(Promo ends on 17th September 2022)