Moving Gracefully: Staying Active as an Older Expat in Indonesia

There’s no getting around it – getting older can be a bit of a kicker. Things ache more than they used to, my knees click when I go upstairs, and sometimes, it feels easier to stay on the sofa than get up and move. But here’s the thing: staying active, especially as a (slightly) older expat in Indonesia, is not only doable – it can actually be enjoyable.

Living here gives a few advantages – the warm weather, for one. No icy pavements to worry about slipping on. And while the heat can be a bit much, it also means joints stay nice and loose, if you time your activities right. So, what can ‘more mature’ expats actually do to keep fit and stay healthy?

Plenty, as it turns out.

Start Simple : Walking is underrated. You don’t need fancy equipment, special shoes, or a gym membership. Just a decent pair of trainers and somewhere safe to walk. Many housing compounds and neighbourhoods in Jakarta, Lippo Karawaci (where I live), and even Bali have parks or decent pavements. Even a few laps around the local mall in the morning (hello, air-con!) can do wonders. If you’re in a place with a walking group, even better. A bit of exercise, a bit of a chat, what’s not to love?

If you’re used to walking alone, maybe try mixing it up. Podcasts, audiobooks, or even a short phone call with a friend while you stroll can help pass the time and turn it into a habit.

Pool Time : If you’re lucky enough to have access to a pool – use it! Swimming is one of the best low-impact exercises around. Good for your heart, your lungs, and your joints. You don’t have to do lengths like an Olympian. Just moving around in the water helps. Aqua aerobics is also a solid shout. Plenty of gyms and hotels run these sessions, and they’re a great way to get fit without getting injured.

Swimming also has a nice meditative quality. There’s something soothing about water – and when you’re floating, stretching, or gliding through it, you’re supporting both your physical and mental health.

Gyms : These aren’t just for the young and muscly. I know what you’re thinking: “Gyms? At my age?” But hear me out. Some gyms here are actually quite welcoming to ‘oldies’. They offer low-impact classes like yoga, Pilates, or even light strength training. Many have personal trainers who understand that people over 50 don’t want to break themselves in half. If you find the right place – and a trainer who listens – it can be a real game changer.

And don’t be afraid to ask for modifications. Most instructors are happy to accommodate older participants. Just make sure you listen to your body. The goal is to strengthen it — not strain it.

Join a Club : Indonesia has a great sense of community, especially within expat circles. That means clubs – golf, tennis, cycling, dancing, you name it. Even if you haven’t picked up a racket in 30 years, it’s worth giving it a go again. It’s not about winning trophies. It’s about movement, routine, and fun. And yes, there’s usually coffee and a good natter after, which is just as important.

Joining a club adds structure to your week. It keeps you accountable. And let’s face it, we’re far more likely to stick with things when other people are involved.

Stay Home : Not everyone wants to head out to a gym or class – and that’s fair. The good news is, you don’t have to. There’s a mountain of YouTube workouts designed for seniors. Just search for chair yoga, low-impact cardio, or strength training for people over the age of 60. No one’s watching, so you can go at your own pace.

You might even invest in a basic set of home equipment – a yoga mat, resistance bands, maybe a couple of light dumbbells. Set a small corner of your house up as your own little fitness nook. A bit of routine and a familiar space can help establish the habit.

Beat the Heat : The Indonesian heat can make even the keenest exerciser melt into a puddle and can be the biggest single obstacle to doing anything. So, the trick is timing. Early mornings or evenings are our best bet. Wear light clothes, stay hydrated, and don’t be afraid to take breaks.

Some people even plan their workouts around the rainy season – using drier months for walks and swims, and wetter ones for yoga or indoor routines. Flexibility is key. It’s better to do something slightly different than to skip it altogether.

Balance Mind and Body : Staying active isn’t just about the body. It’s also about feeling good in yourself. Mindfulness, breathing exercises, even a bit of gardening – these things count too. It’s not about smashing out a workout. It’s about doing something every day that helps you feel more like yourself.

Many expats also find solace and peace in joining a meditation group or enrolling in a tai chi class. These aren’t just calming – they also promote balance and coordination, which is crucial as we age. Falling becomes a real risk later in life, and building those stabilising muscles can make a big difference.

Final Thoughts

You don’t have to train like a triathlete or join every club, but you do need to keep moving. Living in Indonesia gives you the time and space to do that. Whether it’s a walk in the morning, a gentle swim, a spot of yoga in the lounge, or a dance class that ends with a cake – find what works for you.

As (slightly) older expats, we’re not trying to reverse time. We’re just trying to make the most of the time we’ve got. So, let’s lace up our shoes, roll out our mats, or dust off that bike. Our bodies will thank us. And who knows – we might even enjoy it.

Because the truth is: age doesn’t mean stopping. It just means moving a little differently – and maybe, a little more wisely.