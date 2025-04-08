Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer, Are You and Your Family at Risk?

Living overseas offers many exciting opportunities yet brings its own set of challenges when it comes to healthcare.

For women, understanding the risks associated with certain cancers, such as breast and ovarian cancer, becomes a crucial part of maintaining overall well-being. Ranked among the most common cancers in women worldwide, their impact can feel even more daunting when you’re far from your home country and dealing with an unfamiliar healthcare system.

Hereditary Shape Your Risk

Breast cancer remains the most common cancer in women, with the risk increasing as women age. While lifestyle factors contribute to its development, hereditary factors play a significant role. Women with a family history of breast cancer, face a significantly higher risk, with approximately 5% to 10% of breast cancer cases being attributed to genetic factors.

“Similar to breast cancer, approximately 10% to 15% of ovarian cancer cases are linked to genetic factors. This cancer is often referred to as a ‘silent killer‘ because its symptoms are vague and easy to overlook in the early stages, making it more difficult to detect until it has progressed,” explains Dr. dr. Tricia Dewi Anggraeni, SpOG(K) Subs.Onk, Obstetrics and Gynecology Specialist and Consultant in Gynecologic Oncology at Mayapada Hospital Jakarta Selatan.

These hereditary cancers are often caused by mutations in specific genes inherited from parents, particularly the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, which play crucial roles in cellular regulation and tumour suppression. Mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes significantly increase the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancers. Women with a BRCA1 mutation have a 50-72% lifetime risk for breast cancer and about 30% for ovarian cancer by age 70, compared to about 7% and less than 1%, respectively, in the general population. Men can also inherit these mutations, affecting their risk for breast cancer as well.

The Signs of Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer

Individuals with Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer (HBOC) may develop cancer at an earlier age than the general population, often before age 50, and may experience symptoms related to the development of these cancers, although early symptoms can often be subtle and easily mistaken for other conditions. The Symptoms of HBOC Syndrome, are as follows:

Breast Cancer Symptoms:

Lump in the breast: This is often the first noticeable symptom.

Changes in breast shape or size: Swelling or changes in contour.

Nipple discharge: Unusual fluid coming from the nipple.

Skin changes: Such as dimpling or puckering of the breast skin.

Ovarian Cancer Symptoms:

Abdominal bloating or swelling: Often persistent and may be mistaken for digestive issues.

Pelvic, abdominal, or lower back pain: Discomfort that does not subside.

Painful intercourse: Discomfort during sexual activity.

Frequent need to urinate: An increased urgency or frequency in urination.

Difficulty eating or feeling full quickly: Unusual changes in appetite or satiety.

Shortness of breath: May occur if cancer spreads or causes fluid accumulation in the abdomen

Nevertheless, it is important to note that not everyone with HBOC will develop cancer; however, the risk is significantly higher compared to those without the syndrome. Therefore, early recognition of symptoms is crucial to determining the next steps in managing these symptoms.

The Essential Guide to Preventive Care

A Medical Oncologist at Mayapada Hospital Jakarta Selatan, Dr. Martha Iskandar, Sp.PD KHOM, as a female doctor with extensive experience in treating cancers, stated that HBOC can be mitigated through various strategies.

“Genetic testing and counselling for BRCA and other mutations provide valuable insights into personal risks and guide preventive measures. Regular screenings, such as mammograms, clinical breast exams, and MRIs. For ovarian cancer, transvaginal ultrasounds and CA-125 tests, are essential for early detection, in high-risk individuals. Preventive surgeries like prophylactic mastectomy or oophorectomy (removal of ovaries) can significantly reduce cancer risk in those with hereditary predispositions. Additionally, maintaining a healthy lifestyle through regular exercise, a balanced diet, quitting smoking and excessive alcohol further lowers the overall cancer risk,” she explained.

Ease Your Worries with Reliable Cancer Care

Regular screenings in a reliable cancer care facility are essential for early detection. Indonesia—the country where you live in—has Mayapada Hospital, an international standard hospital which has a comprehensive Oncology Center, from screening and early detection as mentioned above to advanced cancer treatment.

In Jakarta, a flagship unit of Mayapada Hospital, namely Mayapada Hospital Jakarta Selatan, already holds Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation, the highest global standard for healthcare services, making it an excellent choice for expats seeking quality care. This unit also features the Mayapada Breast Center, as part of the Oncology Centre, provides comprehensive breast cancer care, from screening and detection to advanced treatments by experienced specialists. Mayapada Breast Center offers advanced care with 3D Mammography, Vacuum Assisted Breast Biopsy (VABB), and treatments like chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiotherapy, and breast reconstruction.

The Oncology Center at Mayapada Hospital is committed to patient-centred care, supported by a Tumour Board, a multidisciplinary team that collaborates actively to develop advanced, personalized cancer treatment plans for each patient. In Oncology Center Mayapada Hospital, patients also get full support from the Patient Navigator team, who guide them in every step of their cancer treatment journey.

To learn more about breast and ovarian cancer or to schedule an appointment with an oncologist at Mayapada Hospital, simply call 150770 or download the Mayapada Hospital MyCare app, which offers several health articles and tips in addition to facilitating appointment scheduling, screening arrangements, and emergency service access. After registering for the first time, users will receive reward points from the app, which can be exchanged for discounts on Mayapada Hospital services. The app is accessible on Google Play and App Store.