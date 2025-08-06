Padma Run Bali 2025: A Celebration of Wellness and Community Impact

The annual Padma Run Bali 2025, organised by Padma Hotels, was successfully held, uniting fitness enthusiasts and community supporters in a spirited event that blended wellness with purpose.

This year’s event raised an impressive total of IDR 113,484,780, which has been donated to support education and environmental sustainability in several villages across Payangan, Gianyar.

On Wednesday, 30 July 2025, a donation ceremony took place at Sekolah Dasar Negeri 2 Puhu (Puhu Public Primary School), attended by community leaders, school representatives, and the Padma Hotels team. The event concluded with a school tour, highlighting the facilities scheduled for renovation.

The funds raised through Padma Run Bali 2025 were allocated towards renovating school facilities and providing two operational laptops to Sekolah Dasar Negeri 2 Puhu. In addition, 40 sets of organic and inorganic waste bins were distributed to multiple banjar (local community organisations in Bali) within Payangan, strengthening efforts to improve waste management and environmental care.

“The donation provided by Padma Hotels to Sekolah Dasar Negeri 2 Puhu is not merely a one-time contribution. In previous years, we have also received various forms of assistance from Padma Hotels, including facilities, infrastructure, goods, and services to support education at our school. We sincerely thank Padma Hotels for their continued support and care, and we hope that all the donations will be put to the best possible use,” said I Wayan Suryaarta, Headmaster of Sekolah Dasar Negeri 2 Puhu.

“Today we are very proud to hand over this donation, which reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting social and humanitarian programmes that have a direct impact on the community,” said Kristanti Tannady, Hotel Manager of Padma Resort Legian and representative of Padma Hotels. She added, “We believe that the hospitality industry is not only about delivering service, but also about contributing and taking small steps that can lead to significant changes for our environment.”

This achievement highlights Padma Hotels’ strong commitment to giving back to the community. Through initiatives like Padma Run Bali, the organisation continues to champion education, sustainability, and community well-being across Bali.

