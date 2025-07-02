New Tables in Jakarta – June 2025

Here are our recommendations for five relatively new restaurants, eateries, cafes, and bars in Jakarta for June 2025.

Looking for new places to indulge your Epicurean delights? Well, Indonesia Expat got you covered. There have been plenty of new restaurants, eateries, cafes, and bars that have recently graced the already diverse and iconic Jakarta culinary scene, but the five below are some of those new taverns that we recommend are worth trying. Each of them possesses a distinctive style and is worthy of consideration, either for some solo foodie time or for a celebratory feast with friends, family, and loved ones.

ERRE & Urrechu Jakarta

Officially opened to the public on the 13th of June, 2025, the Spanish restaurant ERRE & Urrechu Jakarta is strategically housed within Gran Meliá Jakarta, yet operates as an independent culinary destination. With its vibrant, refined ambience, it is poised to become one of the most talked-about restaurant openings of the year. Helmed by celebrated Basque chef Iñigo Urrechu, who owns acclaimed ERRE & Urrechu restaurants in Madrid, Barcelona, and Marbella, this Jakarta outpost marks his debut in Southeast Asia. The restaurant embodies his culinary philosophy — a dedication to quality ingredients, the art of grilling over live fire, and forging a profound connection between food and emotion.

Address: Lobby Floor of Gran Meliá Jakarta, Jl. H. R. Rasuna Said Kav. X-0, Kuningan, South Jakarta

Contact: +62 811 ‑ 8890 ‑ 712‬‬‬‬

Instagram: @erreurrechu.jakarta

Aubree Bistro & Bar

Located in Agora Mall, Jalan Thamrin area, Aubree Bistro & Bar offers a comfortable ambience, complemented by a diverse menu featuring Asian, traditional Indonesian, and modern Western dishes. For the Asian and local dishes, there is Manado mixed rice with sambal roa, Kintamani crispy duck, duck kaprow with Thai spices, and Indonesian grilled ribs. Meanwhile, the Western menu includes steak au poivre, ribeye steak Angus, ragu alla bolognese, and fettuccine mushroom truffle.

Address: Agora Mall, Jl. M.H. Thamrin No.10 Lantai GF, Melati, Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta.

Contact: +62 878 ‑ 8266 ‑ 6751‬‬‬

Instagram: @aubree.jkt

Carne Ristorante

Carne Ristorante is the newest Mediterranean-Italian restaurant, which was opened in Menteng, Central Jakarta, back in May. The name “carne“, meaning “meat”, indeed describes its main dish served at Carne Ristorante: steak with quality meat. Dry-aged meat is the main dish, inspired by the charm of the cities of Venice, Florence, and Rome. Beef lovers, moreover, may consider some options encompassing, to name a few, bistecca alla fiorentina, dry-aged ribeye, wagyu MB8-9, fillet mignon, and dry-aged T-bone. Other options, furthermore, include dry-aged tuna, lobster selection, pasta and risotto, lamb chop, dry-aged duck sorrento, gelato, and tiramisu desserts.

Address: Jl. HOS. Cokroaminoto No.113, Menteng, Central Jakarta

Contact: +62 811 ‑ 837 ‑ 980‬‬

Instagram: @carneristorante

Saap Thai

This Thai boat noodle restaurant, located in ASHTA District 8, immediately impresses with its simple yet mouth-watering menu — particularly, the restaurant’s boat noodle, which is a noodle dish that is commonly sold at boat stalls on the rivers of Thailand. The fillings are Australian sirloin, wagyu, chicken, with a light savoury sauce, but with a distinctive kick of coriander leaves. In addition to noodle soup, Saap Thai also serves various dishes such as dry noodles, fried meatballs, chicken skin, and sankaya toastie. Diners may also complete their meal with Thai Iced Tea: fragrant and subtly sweet tea, which comes in both classic and matcha variations.

Address: ASHTA District 8 Upper Ground, Lot 28, Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD), Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav. 52-53, RT.8/RW.3, South Jakarta

Instagram: @saap_thai

Salted Olive

With Mediterranean flavours as its focus and main appeal, Salted Olive serves notable Middle Eastern specialities such as lamb arayes, bulgur salad, and kunafa. The crowd favourite, the restaurant’s Roasted Eggplant, is served with spiced honey and strained yoghurt. A dish considered the restaurant’s ‘sleeper hit’ is the watermelon salad, consisting of pomelo, mandarin, watermelon, and mint labneh. The restaurant’s minimalist-modern design, on top of that, makes this place suitable for casual lunches and dinners with family. Ultimately, Salted Olive prides itself on its house-made ingredients, lamb chops (which are marinated for 48 hours before cooking), roast chicken (which goes through a three-day cooking process), and beef fingers (which are soaked for 12 hours before grilling). Here at Salted Olive, every single component is prepared with love.