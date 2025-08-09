New Tables in Jakarta – August 2025

Here are our recommendations for six relatively new restaurants, eateries, cafes, and bars in Jakarta for this month.

Looking for new places to indulge your Epicurean delights? Well, Indonesia Expat got you covered. There have been numerous new restaurants, eateries, cafes, and bars that have recently joined the already diverse and iconic Jakarta culinary scene. Still, the six below are some of the new taverns that we recommend are worth trying. Each of them possesses a distinctive style and is worthy of consideration, either for some solo foodie time or for a celebratory feast with friends, family, and loved ones.

Blue Terrace

Located in the heart of Jakarta on Jalan Sudirman, Blue Terrace at AYANA Midplaza Jakarta unveils a bold new identity as an authentic French bistro. The refreshed concept presents real French food paired with a casual bistro dining experience, bringing a touch of Parisian charm to the city’s vibrant culinary scene. Led by Chef Olivier Piganiol, a French native and the hotel’s Director of Culinary, the new Blue Terrace merges timeless French flavours with the warmth and ease of a classic bistro setting. His culinary philosophy is grounded in honest, flavourful dishes that evoke comfort and heritage, all presented with a modern flair.

Address: AYANA Midplaza JAKARTA Lobby Level, Jakarta 10220

Phone: +62 857-1800-7525‬

Instagram: @ayanajakarta

August Jakarta

Centred within the restaurant, the main dining area of August Jakarta is designed to fully immerse the diners in the vibrant atmosphere, complete with a clear view of the restaurant’s open kitchen. Then, the restaurant’s Chef’s Counter offers an intimate view of its dessert creations, with seating directly overlooking the pastry kitchen for a front-row experience. Ultimately, August Jakarta aspires to elevate Jakarta’s presence on the global culinary stage by cooking foods that reflect the rich diversity this city embodies. The cornerstone of its cooking lies in these aspects: contemporary flavours, layered spices, and a subtle role of sweetness, influenced by Indonesia’s culture and community.

Address: Sequis Tower – Ground Floor #03-02, Jl. Jenderal Sudirman Kav. 71, Jakarta 12190

Phone: +62 877-3800-0808‬‬

Instagram: @august_jkt

007 – Cocktail & Whisky Bar

In addition to being a bar featuring a selection of premium whiskies from various countries, 007 – Cocktail & Whisky Bar also offers a wide selection of cocktails, cigars, hookahs, and a menu of Asian and Western cuisine. Resident DJs are ready to entertain with a selection of house, vocal house, and tech house tunes. With the tagline “𝑾𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚 𝑺𝑰𝑷 𝒓𝒂𝒊𝒔𝒆 𝒚𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝑺𝑷𝑰𝑹𝑰𝑻”, some of the bar’s notable cocktails and mocktails are Red 007 & Cilantro Watermelon Spritz and Sazerac. The bar also offers some mouth-watering dishes like Chicken Mushroom and Chicken Pie with Elderflower Spritz.

Address: Jl. Senopati No.84a, RT.7/RW.3, Selong, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta 12110

Phone: +62 887-6007-007

Instagram: @007.jkt

A5 SUTĒKI

Known as the first Japanese steakhouse in Bekasi, A5 SUTĒKI uses the world’s number-one, highest-quality beef from several regions in Japan, perfect for diners who wish to bring their friends and family to taste the authentic Japanese wagyu. With just around Rp100,000, diners could afford two kinds of A5 wagyu, sashimi, salad, rice, miso soup, butter, and sliced fruits. One of the restaurant’s signature dishes is Miso Nabe Set, which consists of A5 Wagyu, miso nabe soup, konjac, shitake mushroom, enoki mushroom, shirataki noodle, silken tofu, Chinese cabbage, daikon, butter, egg, yuzu ponzu, and rice.

Address: Jl. Pengairan, Jaka Setia, South Bekasi, Bekasi, West Java 17147

Phone: +62 838-9771-1100

Instagram: @a5.suteki

CasaLeña Jakarta

Located in Hang Lekir, South Jakarta, CasaLeña Jakarta offers a unique gastronomic experience, combining authentic Latin American flavours with a modern twist tailored to local tastes. At CasaLeña Jakarta, diners are invited to embark on a culinary journey inspired by various regions of Latin America, including Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, and more. As a Latin American grill, the restaurant excels in traditional wood-fired cooking techniques, which impart a distinctive flavour to each dish.

Address: Jl. Hang Lekir 2 No.30 H/2, RT.9/RW.6, Gunung, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta 12220

Phone: +62 811-9630-8196‬

Instagram: @casalenajakarta

Journée Kuningan

Located on the lower ground floor of Lotte Shopping Avenue, Journée Kuningan serves French dishes, complemented with an elegant ambience and affordable prices, thus making it one of the most beloved restaurants at the mall. Signature items on the menu include Baked Truffle Rigatoni, Crispy Pork Belly, French Onion Soup, Salmon, Cheese & Egg Bagel Sandwich, Malibu African Chicken, and Parisian Entrecôte. Meanwhile, some of the restaurant’s most notable cocktails are the Journée Paloma, Lychee Martini, and Pistachio Tini.