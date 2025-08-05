AYANA Midplaza Launches French Bistro Concept at Blue Terrace

Bienvenue à Blue Terrace

Located in the heart of Jakarta on Jalan Sudirman, Blue Terrace at AYANA Midplaza Jakarta unveils a bold new identity as an authentic French bistro.

The refreshed concept presents real French food paired with a casual bistro dining experience, bringing a touch of Parisian charm to the city’s vibrant culinary scene.

Led by Chef Olivier Piganiol, a French native and the hotel’s Director of Culinary, the new Blue Terrace merges timeless French flavours with the warmth and ease of a classic bistro setting. His culinary philosophy is grounded in honest, flavourful dishes that evoke comfort and heritage, all presented with a modern flair.

“At Blue Terrace, we’re bringing the essence of French dining to Jakarta — it’s about honest flavours, relaxed hospitality, and food that tells a story,” shares Chef Olivier. “This bistro concept is deeply personal to me; it reflects the meals I grew up with in France, reimagined for the modern urban diner.”

Set within the elegant surroundings of AYANA Midplaza Jakarta, Blue Terrace invites guests to savour fine French cuisine in a relaxed yet refined setting. Blending Parisian bistro charm with Jakarta’s contemporary sophistication, the restaurant offers a warm and approachable dining experience — ideal for business lunches, leisurely brunches, or intimate dinners with friends.

The new menu features thoughtfully crafted French classics such as:

Soupe à l’Oignon Gratinée – gratinated French onion soup with beef consommé and caramelised onions

Raviole du Dauphiné – cheese-filled ravioli with pesto, walnuts, and crispy shallots

Gratin de Queues d’Écrevisses de Fernand Point – crayfish gratin with sabayon, spinach, and crayfish emulsion

Cabillaud rôti, Chorizo et Parmesan – roasted black cod with chorizo-parmesan crumbs, clams, and herb butter

Profiteroles with Ambon vanilla ice cream and Jembrana chocolate sauce

Blanc Manger à la Mangue – lemongrass blanc manger with Harum Manis mango and kaffir lime dust

From cosy interiors and refined plating to warm hospitality, Blue Terrace brings the true spirit of a French bistro to Jakarta’s lively dining scene.

For dining reservations, please contact Blue Terrace via WhatsApp at +62 857-1800-7525 or email blue.terrace@ayana.com.