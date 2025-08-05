Tuesday, 5 August 2025

Featured Food & Drink

AYANA Midplaza Launches French Bistro Concept at Blue Terrace

by Indonesia Expat
Bienvenue à Blue Terrace

Located in the heart of Jakarta on Jalan Sudirman, Blue Terrace at AYANA Midplaza Jakarta unveils a bold new identity as an authentic French bistro.

The refreshed concept presents real French food paired with a casual bistro dining experience, bringing a touch of Parisian charm to the city’s vibrant culinary scene.

Led by Chef Olivier Piganiol, a French native and the hotel’s Director of Culinary, the new Blue Terrace merges timeless French flavours with the warmth and ease of a classic bistro setting. His culinary philosophy is grounded in honest, flavourful dishes that evoke comfort and heritage, all presented with a modern flair.

“At Blue Terrace, we’re bringing the essence of French dining to Jakarta — it’s about honest flavours, relaxed hospitality, and food that tells a story,” shares Chef Olivier. “This bistro concept is deeply personal to me; it reflects the meals I grew up with in France, reimagined for the modern urban diner.”

homemade smoked Salmon Set within the elegant surroundings of AYANA Midplaza Jakarta, Blue Terrace invites guests to savour fine French cuisine in a relaxed yet refined setting. Blending Parisian bistro charm with Jakarta’s contemporary sophistication, the restaurant offers a warm and approachable dining experience — ideal for business lunches, leisurely brunches, or intimate dinners with friends.

The new menu features thoughtfully crafted French classics such as:

  • Soupe à l’Oignon Gratinée – gratinated French onion soup with beef consommé and caramelised onions

  • Raviole du Dauphiné – cheese-filled ravioli with pesto, walnuts, and crispy shallots

  • Gratin de Queues d’Écrevisses de Fernand Point – crayfish gratin with sabayon, spinach, and crayfish emulsion

  • Cabillaud rôti, Chorizo et Parmesan – roasted black cod with chorizo-parmesan crumbs, clams, and herb butter

  • Profiteroles with Ambon vanilla ice cream and Jembrana chocolate sauce

  • Blanc Manger à la Mangue – lemongrass blanc manger with Harum Manis mango and kaffir lime dust

From cosy interiors and refined plating to warm hospitality, Blue Terrace brings the true spirit of a French bistro to Jakarta’s lively dining scene.

For dining reservations, please contact Blue Terrace via WhatsApp at +62 857-1800-7525 or email blue.terrace@ayana.com.

