Mixology Takeover Vol. 2 at SKAI Bar & Grill Returns with Wira Soesana

The much-anticipated return of Mixology Takeover Vol. 2 is set to delight cocktail connoisseurs at the renowned SKAI Bar & Grill on the 1st–2nd of August 2025, featuring none other than Wira Soesana.

Following the success of the first edition, Mixology Takeover Vol. 2 promises another memorable evening filled with creativity, innovation, and the art of fine cocktails.

Visionary and inventive, Wira Soesana is an esteemed mixologist whose journey in the world of cocktail craftsmanship spans over a decade. His career began at a prestigious five-star resort in Bali and later took him to the Middle East, where he gained international recognition. In Doha, he was the creative force behind the cocktail programme at B-Lounge by Buddha Bar, earning acclaim for his refined techniques and bold ideas. Today, with more than ten years in F&B hospitality, Wira continues to push boundaries and inspire with every pour.

At Mixology Takeover Vol. 2, guests will be invited to savour a selection of exquisite signature cocktails that embody creativity and local inspiration. Among the highlights are Hakuna Matata 1994 and Nusa Coconut, both celebrating tropical roots and a laid-back spirit.

Hakuna Matata 1994 is a refreshing blend of tropical fruits and botanicals, capturing the carefree joy of paradise. Named after the Swahili phrase meaning “no worries,” the drink reflects Wira’s personal mantra: to take things easy and stay focused on what truly matters. This mindset has shaped his career, where building a strong team and attention to detail are key. For him, just like selecting the right ingredients, having the right people ensures every plan runs smoothly—a philosophy he brings to the heart of the AtoZ Group.

Meanwhile, Nusa Coconut is a signature cocktail that artfully showcases the rich and natural flavours of coconut, a key part of Indonesia’s tropical heritage. Made with fresh coconut water or cream of coconut, it offers a smooth, refreshing, and indulgent taste. Blended with subtle spices and citrus notes, this drink goes far beyond the usual tropical cocktail.

Prepare for an evening of exceptional drinks, skilful bartending, and a lively atmosphere as Wira Soesana brings his signature style and passion to SKAI Bar & Grill.

Reserve your table now and be part of the second edition of SKAI’s Mixology Takeover. For more information and reservations, please email info@skaibarandgrill.com or WhatsApp us at +62-811-3821-9512.

