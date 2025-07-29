SKAI Bar & Grill Debuts Its Expanded Indoor Grill Sanctuary at Padma Resort Legian

Building upon the undeniable popularity of its renowned beachfront Mediterranean dining destination, Padma Hotels today unveils the expanded indoor extension of SKAI Bar & Grill at Padma Resort Legian.

This new addition seamlessly continues the beloved seaside ambience into a lush garden-framed lounge, offering an intimate 34-seat setting for guests who crave the signature open-flame experience in a fresh, elevated atmosphere.

Just beyond the shoreline dining deck, the new terrace feels like a secret garden birthed from the original SKAI concept. Floor-to-ceiling windows are complemented by verdant plantings and sculpted laser-cut screens that frame the golden hour in warm, dappled light. Hand-woven seating in driftwood grey and sandy taupe mirrors the beach’s natural palette, ensuring the extension remains a true kin to its waterfront origins.

“Since opening our beach-front SKAI Bar & Grill, guests have fallen in love with the blend of ocean breezes, sunset views, and our fire-driven cuisine,” said Kristanti Tannady, General Manager, Padma Resort Legian. “With this extension, we’re honouring that spirit while creating a new stage for grill artistry, just steps away from the waves.”

Here, the Levantine-inspired creations flourish: imagine tender cuts anointed with fragrant za’atar, sumac-bright citrus glazes, and smoked-paprika pastes, each dish enhanced by the gentle sea breeze that drifts through planted alcoves and the soft glow of artisan lanterns overhead. This is seaside warmth, redefined through the spice and soul of the Eastern Mediterranean.

Grill Theatre, Extended

At the heart of this expansion lies an open-kitchen pavilion, an exact mirror of the passion and precision found at the beachfront area. The chefs are artisans in motion, where every sizzle and pop becomes part of the evening’s performance, manipulating glowing embers and artisan charcoal with its primal beauty of fire and flavour, revealed in full, blending to deliver SKAI’s hallmark signature cuts: Angus Tenderloin, Grass-Fed MB3+ and Pork Chop Pata Negra Ibérico, among others.

The dry-ageing chamber is now showcased side by side on rustic maple boards, beckoning guests to explore even deeper layers of flavour in a fresh and elegant setting.

To personalise every bite, diners are invited to choose from the expansive selection of salt, where a curated selection, from wood-smoked sea salt to herb-infused and zesty citrus blends, awaits their finishing flourish. And no grill experience is complete without our house-made sourdough, celebrated across Legian for its crackling crust and delightfully chewy crumb—the perfect companion for mopping up every last drop of jus.

Experience SKAI Bar and Grill Firsthand

From the first spark of ember to the final crumb of sourdough, every moment is designed to delight the senses. Secure your reservation today, and be among the first to witness the flame-driven journey into Mediterranean elegance.

For more information about Padma Hotels and to explore each property’s latest offerings, please visit PadmaHotels.com