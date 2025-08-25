A Culinary Collaboration: SKAI Bar & Grill x Mano Beach House

Starting the first in a series of chef collaborations, SKAI Bar & Grill is joining forces with the island’s renowned Mano Beach House for an unforgettable dining experience on Saturday, the 30th of August 2025, from 6 PM to 11 PM.

This one-night-only event promises a culinary journey where Mediterranean elegance meets Asian flair, brought to life through a unique collaboration between two celebrated chefs.

Presented in an à la carte dining format, guests are invited to savour a diverse selection of dishes, each crafted to showcase the distinctive culinary signatures of the chefs.

Chef Manu, Executive Chef of Mano Beach House, will present his Asian-inspired creations infused with Mediterranean influences. Staying true to Mano’s ethos of using the freshest local ingredients, his menu highlights include:

Beef Tartare with Wagyu Bolar Blade MB 5

Soybean Croquette

Grilled Prawn with Peri-Peri Sauce

Lamb Merguez with Harissa

As host, Chef Samuel Barus, Chef de Cuisine of Padma Resort Legian, reinforces SKAI’s strong Mediterranean identity with dishes that highlight premium cuts and bold flavours. Guests can look forward to indulgent highlights such as:

Wagyu Striploin MB 6/7

200+ Days Black Angus Tenderloin

Oven-Baked Snapper en Papillote.

To end on a sweet note, the chefs will delight guests with their signature desserts: Lemon Yoghurt Panna Cotta, created by Chef Samuel, and Smoked Banana Cake, created by Chef Manu.

The evening will unfold in SKAI’s stylish seaside setting, complete with live entertainment ranging from dynamic DJ sets to intimate acoustic performances, blending vibrant energy with coastal charm. Together, these elements create the perfect backdrop for a night of flavour, fire, and unforgettable moments by the beach.

For more information and reservations, please email info@skaibarandgrill.com or WhatsApp +62 811 3821 9512.