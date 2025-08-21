Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta presents “France Meets the Archipelago” – a four-hands dinner by Chef Norman Ismail and Chef Dennis of Lyon

Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta, is delighted to announce a special culinary collaboration at Lyon.

For nine exclusive evenings, the restaurant will become the stage for a remarkable collaboration between two culinary visionaries — Chef Norman Ismail, one of Indonesia’s celebrity chefs, and Chef Dennis, the creative force behind Lyon’s kitchen.

Select from the available nights between 28–30 August and 3–5, 11–13, and 18–20 September 2025 to experience this four-hands dinner, where the duo will present When France Meets the Archipelago — a dining experience where the depth of Indonesian spices intertwines with the elegance of French gastronomy. This five-course set menu is more than just dinner; it’s a journey across cultures, told through flavour, texture, and presentation.

The evening begins with “Cakalang” Beignet, a playful twist on the French classic, filled with spicy shredded skipjack tuna and paired with “Sambal Bajak” and nori crisp. The voyage continues with “Tuturuga” Bouillabaisse, where the comforting richness of a French fish stew is uplifted by an aromatic coconut broth, encasing delicate seafood ravioli.

A heartwarming “Ayam Kampung” Coq au Vin follows, with red wine-braised free-range chicken served alongside kaffir lime rice, crispy skin, and “Sambal Rias” — a meeting of rural charm and refined technique. For meat lovers, the “Keluwak” Bœuf Bourguignonne offers an earthy, soulful creation of French slow-cooked beef and the unique depth of Indonesia’s keluwak nut. The journey ends on a tropical note with Coconut Rice Pudding, elevated by compressed pineapple, mango sago, lemongrass jelly, and a refreshing coconut sorbet.

“Collaborating with Chef Norman allows us to unite two culinary worlds,” says Chef Dennis. “Every dish tells a story of tradition, innovation, and deep respect for flavour.”

Seats for this intimate experience are limited. Reservations can be made via Hello MO at +62 21 2993 8888 (WhatsApp).