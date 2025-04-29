Lyon Presents Four Hands Dinner in Collaboration with AMUZ Gourmet

The evening commences with a delicate Lyon Amuse-Bouche — a trio of Brie & Bresaola and Mushroom Vol-au-Vent, paired with Louis Latour Ardeche Chardonnay 2020 in Kir Style, setting the tone for an elegant culinary experience.

Guests are then invited to savour Chef Gilles’ unique creation: Le Crabe Des Neiges—a chilled Alaskan snow crab salad served on an organic rocket, accompanied by compressed watermelon, mango salsa, and green apple jelly, perfectly complemented by Louis Latour Macon-Villages Chameroy 2022.

As the main course unfolds, Chef Gilles continues to impress with two signature dishes. First, Le Filet De Turbot — a pan-seared Atlantic turbot fillet with roasted artichokes, watercress purée and sea urchin butter, paired with Louis Latour Chablis 2022. This is followed by Le Foie Gras De Canard Poêlé — pan-seared duck foie gras with cinnamon-roasted kabocha squash, pumpkin seeds and gastric jus, elegantly matched with Louis Latour Pouilly-Fuissé 2022.

A refreshing interlude arrives in the form of Sorbet Au Citron, a lemon sorbet with mint jelly, providing a palate cleanser before the next indulgence.

Chef Dennis then introduces his bold and soulful touch with Le Travers De Bœuf Basse Température — slow-cooked short ribs served with carrot textures, persillade, rösti potato and natural jus, perfectly paired with the rich Louis Latour Côte de Beaune Villages 2019.

To conclude this exquisite gastronomic journey, guests are treated to Élément De Chocolat — a decadent almond cake with caviar, cocoa nibs crumble and mousse, accompanied by Louis Latour Chassagne-Montrachet Rouge 2021, offering a sweet finale to an unforgettable evening.

This remarkable collaboration highlights the distinctive inspirations of two passionate chefs and their acclaimed restaurants, promising an extraordinary dining experience.

For reservations and further information, please visit www.mandarinoriental.com/jakarta or contact HelloMO at +62 (21) 2993 8888.