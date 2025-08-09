Christian Wildhaber Appointed General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta

Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christian Wildhaber as General Manager, effective August 2025.

With over 25 years of international experience in luxury hospitality, Christian brings extensive operational expertise and a global perspective shaped by leadership roles across the Middle East, North Africa, Asia and Australia. He joins the Jakarta property from Mandarin Oriental Palace, Luzern, where he has served as General Manager since 2019.

Christian began his hospitality journey in the culinary arts, holding executive chef positions in prestigious hotels before expanding his career into food and beverage management, rooms division, and hotel operations. He has held senior roles in several major cities, including Hong Kong, Sydney, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Indonesia, gaining broad exposure to both pre-opening and post-opening operations.

His journey with Mandarin Oriental began in 2016 when he was appointed Hotel Manager at Mandarin Oriental, Guangzhou. In 2019, he took the helm at Mandarin Oriental Palace, Luzern, where he led the hotel’s successful transformation and positioning as a leading luxury destination in Switzerland.

A native of Vevey, in the French-speaking region of Switzerland, Christian is fluent in French, English and German. His connection to Indonesia runs deep — both professionally and personally — having previously worked in Jakarta and Bali, and with strong family ties to the country.

Christian expressed his enthusiasm about returning to Indonesia in this new role: “It is a true honour to join Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta, a hotel with such a strong legacy and a vibrant presence in the heart of the city. Indonesia holds a very special place in my life, and I am excited to work alongside a dedicated team to continue delivering the legendary service and heartfelt hospitality that defines the Mandarin Oriental experience.”

His passion for excellence, collaborative leadership style, and deep appreciation for local culture will further strengthen Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta’s position as one of the city’s premier luxury destinations.