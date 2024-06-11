Holiday Inn Lampung Bukit Randu Launches All You Can Eat Hi Tea: Culinary Delights While Enjoying the Sunset on the Hill.

Enjoying culinary treats and relaxed conversations with family and loved ones seems the perfect weekend to spend.

Holiday Inn Lampung Bukit Randu is offering a special promotion once again, with a weekend Hi-Tea Buffet and Live Cooking Pizza event, based on an All You Can Eat concept, held every Friday and Saturday from 5 PM to 9 PM local time.

Located at The View Restaurant, guests can sample all the food and drinks provided to their heart’s content during this period for just Rp75,000 per person. The food choices include Pizza, Ice Cream, Popcorn, and Canapés. In addition, guests can enjoy the provided Tea or Coffee.

Guests can savour their indoor and outdoor meals while enjoying live music that complements the beautiful city views from the top of Bukit Randu.

Ilham Zaid Sungkar, General Manager of Holiday Inn Lampung Bukit Randu, hopes this promotion will become popular for people to spend time with family and loved ones.

Visitors wishing to make reservations can contact The View Restaurant directly at 0811 7960 093 or via Instagram @Holidayinnlampungbukitrandu.