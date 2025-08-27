Dining with a Skyline View: Man Aur Tan, Kuningan Jakarta’s Hidden Gem

For those seeking a dining experience with a view in Jakarta, Kuningan stands out as one of the city’s most vibrant culinary destinations.

Perched on the highest floor of the Manhattan Hotel Jakarta, Man Aur Tan offers not only authentic Indian flavours but also a sweeping skyline panorama that makes every meal truly unforgettable.

As the only restaurant in Kuningan specialising in authentic Indian cuisine, Man Aur Tan combines rich flavours, warm hospitality, and breathtaking cityscape views. Its interiors instantly evoke the essence of India, while both indoor and outdoor seating allow guests to admire Jakarta’s dazzling city lights.

With space for up to 80 guests, Man Aur Tan is ideal not only for intimate dinners but also for social gatherings and private celebrations. From a relaxed brunch to a romantic evening with skyline views, it is one of the must-visit dining destinations in Kuningan, Jakarta.

Man Aur Tan’s menu is a journey across India’s culinary heritage, including Hyderabadi Gosht Dum Biryani, a fragrant saffron rice dish with tender mutton and dried fruits; Tandoori Jheenga, king prawns marinated in yoghurt and spices before being roasted in a clay oven; and the ever-popular Murg Makhani, tender tandoori chicken simmered in a silky tomato and cashew-based sauce, best paired with Garlic or Cheese Naan from the bread basket. Desserts and drinks continue the indulgence. The signature mango or pistachio Kulfi offers a refreshing, creamy finale, while the classic Mango Lassi—a smooth blend of fresh mango and homemade yoghurt—provides a deliciously cooling companion to balance the spices.

Man Aur Tan at Manhattan Hotel Jakarta offers not only exquisite flavours but also exclusive promotions for BCA and Mandiri debit or credit card holders. Every Sunday, diners can enjoy the Indian Sunday Brunch Buffet with an irresistible Pay 1 Get 2 offer, available until 30th of December 2025. From 12 PM to 3 PM, guests can savour a lavish spread of Indian delicacies, accompanied by free-flow draught beer and live music, perfect for sharing with friends and family. In addition, cardholders receive 20% off à la carte menus with a minimum spend of Rp500,000.

Man Aur Tan