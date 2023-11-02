Thursday, 2 November 2023

Indonesia Expat
Featured News

Young Komodo Dragons for Sale, Methods of Perpetrators Revealed

by Indonesia Expat
Young Komodo Dragons for Sale, Methods of Perpetrators Revealed
Young Komodo Dragons for Sale, Methods of Perpetrators Revealed. Image Source: twitter.com/TMIHARINI

Police have disclosed that the illegal buyers and sellers of young Komodo dragons used nylon ropes attached to the ends of wood to trap these endangered animals.

The wood, serving as the noose handle, measured 2.5 metres in length, with a knot approximately the width of an adult’s thumb, as elucidated by West Manggarai Deputy Chief of Police, Commissioner Budi Guna Putra.

The individuals responsible for trapping young Komodo dragons go by the initials MN, aged 37, and A, aged 20, and are residents of Kerora Hamlet on Rinca Island within Komodo National Park.

Putra explained that this duo then peddled the young Komodo dragons to collectors at a rate of Rp2 million per specimen, who subsequently resold them to other collectors in Bali and Java for more than ten times the original value, fetching prices in the range of Rp20-28 million.

“They are currently unemployed. Additionally, the primary perpetrator, whose initial is H, was enticed with Rp2 million,” Putra added.

Between June and October 2023, a total of five young Komodo dragons were illicitly transported to Bali and Java, with two of them perishing after their capture.

Related posts

Indonesian Police Nab American Bitcoin Fugitive for Child Sex

Kenneth Yeung

Tangerang Traffic Police Innovate with Drone-Assisted Electronic Ticketing

Indonesia Expat

Anies: PSBB Extended to a Transitional Phase in Jakarta

Indonesia Expat

Indonesia Tightens International Entry to Prevent COVID-19 Variant

Indonesia Expat

Ecstasy Trade in Three Continents Allegedly Controlled by Arrested Foreigner

Indonesia Expat

Trump Sending Ventilators to Indonesia

Indonesia Expat