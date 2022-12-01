Russell Dillon: Luxury and Lifestyle Coexist at W Bali – Seminyak

“Bali is the destination where people come to switch off; it’s a relaxed and friendly way of life where good places, good people, and good food create the party scene,”

explained Russell Dillon, the Director of Sales and Marketing of W Bali – Seminyak. “I’m more intrigued by why it’s also seen and explored as a place to find yourself.”

Hi! Who is Russell Dillon?

Hi, I’m Russell Dillon, Director of Sales and Marketing of W Bali – Seminyak, I’m from the UK but have spent the last 13 years in Dubai – I worked in the world’s tallest building, in the basement offices! – and moved to Bali in April of this year. Travelling is my passion, mainly through work, and I enjoy meeting new people.

You’re relatively new to Bali. Share with us your impression of life on the island and your transition from the UAE.

My first impression arose before I even came to Bali and that was of the Balinese, who always have smiles on their faces and kind words and are happy to just talk to everyone. Coming from Dubai, everything was easily accessible and handed over on a silver platter. Bali has everything you would need and want and the island is full of secrets and surprises – every day you can find something new just around the corner!

Briefly describe W Bali – Seminyak.

As the first W Hotel in Indonesia, W Bali – Seminyak brings a “new scene unseen” to the island, located in the heart of Seminyak. It reinvents the exuberance of its locale, where designer boutiques, diverse galleries, lively restaurants, and modern cocktail bars are.

Tell us what guests can do at this luxury hotel.

Dining experiences at our world-class restaurants; FIRE, Seminyak’s most inviting grill restaurant, and Starfish Bloo with the most popular brunch on the island. W’s signature AWAY® Spa is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, offering guests and locals signature treatments around-the-clock. Staying true to the What’s New or Next energy, W Bali – Seminyak has elevated its W Sound Suite, the on-property music studio, into the new podcast destination in town. It’s available for guests to record their podcast shows and sessions in a W style! Don’t forget to join the nightlife at Woobar Bali, a beachfront spot with a magnetic

social scene.

In your opinion, what is W Bali – Seminyak’s appeal in terms of relaxation, partying, and as an overall vacation destination?

W Bali – Seminyak is the perfect go-to hotel, where luxury and lifestyle co-exist with our choice of private one- to three-bedroom villas equipped with their own pools to a choice of outlets that range from fun, playful, and relaxed during the day, to a vibrant “see and be seen” experience in the evening. Not forgetting the 24/7 spa and gym; why go anywhere else?

What is your vision as the Director of Sales and Marketing, noting that you have progressive experience working in the hospitality industry focussed on sales, marketing, and distribution in the UAE?

The W Bali – Seminyak, like all W Hotels, is to appeal to the wants and needs of the next-generation, luxury lifestyle traveller. One thing that will always be paramount is the way W Bali – Seminyak embraces its destination. We will continue to draw from the area’s cultural and social insights in ways that are authentic, distinctive, and unexpected – adding to our competitive advantage and inspiring our passion points – STANCE, SCENE, SOUND, TASTE, and BODY. This is the message we would like to take beyond Australia and Indonesia and introduce to all our markets.

The festive season is around the corner. How can guests celebrate this joyous time of the year at W Bali – Seminyak?

Everyone made the list this festive season at W Bali – Seminyak! Make the most of your year-end holiday with the ultimate lineup of events. The celebrations will have you ready to welcome an extraordinary 2023.

Kick off the festivities with day and night Christmas culinary offerings, from buffet-style dinners to lavish super brunches. Make the last night of the year extra special with unforgettable feasts. Starfish Bloo and FIRE will be serving up an extravagant all-you-can-eat dinner. Festivities will not be complete without the countdown party pumping out tunes, from Damian Saint to the main international headliner Tensnake, a German DJ and producer. Going all out on Woobar’s beachfront is the hip-hop stage, featuring a lineup of the island’s most renowned DJs including Stan, Naken, Septa, Goodgrip, and Jeremy Jay. The night will be wrapped up with dazzling fireworks to end the year with a serious bang! No matter who you are, you are on our list!

What’s next for you and W Bali – Seminyak?

We’ve already relaunched FIRE and created a very cultural theme. We plan to do the same with Starfish Bloo and, of course, our famous Woobar. Woobar will have a makeover and be back for your big weekends but don’t think it’s all party time! Our chefs are busy in our hydroponic garden and aiming for a 40 percent sustainable menu which we have taken big steps towards already!

How can our readers get in touch with you and W Bali – Seminyak?

You can email me at [email protected]. Make sure to stay updated with us via our socials @wbaliseminyak!