Anigre Restaurant Unveils Maguro Matsuri Tuna Festival at Sheraton Grand Jakarta

A spectacular live tuna-cutting performance, exquisite Japanese cuisine, and global seafood creations await at Anigre Restaurant’s Maguro Matsuri.

Elevate your Sunday evenings with Maguro Matsuri: a Sunday Tuna Festival at Anigre Restaurant, Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City Hotel — an exclusive dining affair celebrating the exquisite craftsmanship of Japanese cuisine through a live whole tuna-cutting performance.

Available every Sunday from 6 PM to 10 PM, this premium experience invites guests to witness the dramatic artistry of slicing a whole premium tuna — performed live at 6.30 PM by the expert culinary team. More than just a performance, this captivating presentation pays homage to the rich heritage and precision of traditional Japanese fish butchery.

Following the live demonstration, guests will savour a specially curated menu featuring the finest cuts of tuna — from silky sashimi and the beloved Maguro-don rice bowl to chef’s creations showcasing the freshest portions carved that evening. The experience is further enhanced by a live gueridon trolley, offering indulgent toppings such as uni (sea urchin) and caviar, served tableside with refined flair.

Adding to the experience, the international buffet is enriched with special tuna dishes including Tandoori Tuna, Tuna Fish Masala, Tuna Pizza, Aglio Olio Tuna Pasta, and other globally inspired creations — offering a diverse and flavourful celebration of this prized catch.

Set against the elegant ambience of Anigre Restaurant, Maguro Matsuri is more than just a dinner — it’s an immersive culinary celebration designed for seafood lovers, cultural enthusiasts, and those seeking a memorable weekend indulgence.

Priced at Rp728,000++ per person, this exclusive dining experience comes with a special Pay 1 for 2 offer — perfect for sharing an extraordinary evening with loved ones.

For further information and reservations, please contact Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City Hotel via WhatsApp at +62 811-1095-983 or email anigre.jakartagandariacity@sheraton.com. Stay updated on our latest offerings by following us on Instagram @anigrejakarta.