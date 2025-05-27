A New Flame Ignites in Jakarta: ERRE & Urrechu Soon to Open

An Elevated Spanish Dining Experience Debuts This June.

The capital’s dining scene is set to be redefined with the grand opening of ERRE & Urrechu Jakarta, a sophisticated Spanish restaurant bringing the warmth, soul, and fire of Basque cuisine to the heart of the city. Following an exclusive media preview, ERRE & Urrechu will open to the public on the 13th of June 2025, offering a refined yet approachable culinary journey rooted in authenticity and vibrant storytelling.

Helmed by celebrated Basque chef Iñigo Urrechu, who owns acclaimed ERRE & Urrechu restaurants in Madrid, Barcelona, and Marbella, this Jakarta outpost marks his debut in Southeast Asia. The restaurant embodies his culinary philosophy — a dedication to quality ingredients, the art of grilling over live fire and forging a profound connection between food and emotion.

“Jakarta is a city with incredible energy and a growing appreciation for world cuisines. ERRE & Urrechu is not just a restaurant; it’s a stage where fire, flavour, and Spanish soul come together,” said Chef Iñigo Urrechu.

Leading the Jakarta kitchen is Chef Alejandro García Martín, a seasoned Spanish head chef with over 15 years of global culinary experience. Under Chef Iñigo’s mentorship, Chef Alejandro brings the ERRE concept to life with flair, passion, and precision.

“At ERRE & Urrechu Jakarta, we let the ingredients speak for themselves. The grill, the freshness, and the authenticity are at the heart of what we do,” shared Chef Alejandro García Martín.

The Design Story: Where Spanish Soul Meets Jakarta Style

Designed by CMV Architects, a global design studio based in Spain, the interiors and architectural concept of ERRE & Urrechu Jakarta pay homage to Mediterranean culture, interpreted through a contemporary lens.

The restaurant’s open-plan layout is designed to evoke the spirit of Spanish gatherings. At its heart stands a symbolic olive tree centrepiece, representing peace and Mediterranean heritage, surrounded by warm lighting, open spaces, and a chic bar reminiscent of classic European taverns. Two private dining rooms offer a sense of intimacy for special occasions, while the flow of the main dining area encourages conviviality and connection. A defining feature of the space is the live-fire open kitchen, inviting guests to witness culinary artistry first-hand, creating an engaging and transparent dining experience.

Natural materials and timeless finishes enhance the authenticity of the space. Wooden floors and custom-made furnishings anchor the interior, complemented by deep earth-toned leather seating and rustic stone and brick accents. The palette, dominated by terracotta and soft neutrals, imbues the space with warmth and understated elegance. Tailored seating with textured fabrics, solid wood tables, and subtle wrought-iron details reflect traditional Spanish craftsmanship, harmonising tradition with contemporary sophistication.

Founded in 1996 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, CMV Architects has led over 300 global design projects, particularly in the hospitality sector. Their regional portfolio includes Paradisus Bali, Gran Meliá Jakarta, Melia Ho Tram, and Soleil Ha Long by Wyndham.

ERRE & Urrechu Jakarta will officially open to the public on the 13th of June 2025. Strategically located in the prestigious Kuningan district, the restaurant is housed within Gran Meliá Jakarta, yet operates as an independent culinary destination. With its vibrant, refined ambience, it is poised to become one of the most talked-about restaurant openings of the year.

ERRE & Urrechu Jakarta