Chinese New Year Celebrations at Gran Melia Jakarta

The year of Tiger is closing in, and with that, the festivity of Chinese New Year has started in Gran Melia Jakarta!

The centre of the season’s festivities would be Gran Melia’s own Cantonese and Chinese specialty restaurant, Tien Chao on 1st February. You could start the year by tossing the authentic celebratory salad, Yu Sheng. It is said that the higher the toss, the better fortune it will bring you in the upcoming year! Tien Chao offers the salmon Yu Sheng in two sizes, in the medium that’s suitable for a family of four to six, priced at Rp328,000++, or for a family of eight to 10 for Rp488,000++.

For those of you who prefer a full meal with your loved ones, Tien Chao has specially curated set menus for the occasion, which brings the authentic taste of China to your plate. The set menus will be available to be ordered from 24th January to 6th February.

The first set menu, Lunar New Year 8-Course Menu Set, is worth Rp588,000++ per person. This includes salmon fish “Yu Shang”; braised shredded seafood soup; crispy chicken with sesame seeds; deep-fried king prawn in spicy salt; braised sea cucumber and pipa tofu with dried oyster, black moss and green vegetables; steamed live sea grouper with Hong Kong style sauce; fried rice seafood X.O. in lotus leaf; as well as sweet red bean and lotus seed soup served with deep-fried Chinese new year’s pancake.

And the second set menu, Tien Chao Degustation Menu Set, with the price of Rp788,000++ per person, has a selection of abalone with salmon fish “Yu Shang”; braised birds nest with dried scallop and crab meat soup; signature roast duck; wok-fried beef tenderloin morsels with Cantonese mango sauce; braised 10 head abalone and black mushroom with dried oyster, black moss and green vegetables; steamed live marble goby with Hong Kong soya sauce; fried rice seafood X.O. in lotus leaf; sweet red bean and lotus seed soup served with deep-fried Chinese new year’s pancake.

Gran Melia Jakarta also offers other options for those who have rather large families with different food preferences. The hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, Café Gran Via, opened its buffet with a special menu to enliven the Chinese New Year celebration entitled “Chinese New Year Festivities”. Starting from Rp528,000++ per person, guests can enjoy dishes from all over Asia to fulfil their desired preferences.

You surely don’t want to miss Gran Melia Jakarta’s signature roast duck with its flavourful taste! This offer is available from 29-30th January and 1st February for the Chinese New Year Festive Brunch Buffet which is open from 11 am to 3 pm. Don’t worry if your family wants to celebrate Chinese New Year’s Eve together because this offer is also available on 31st January from 5 pm to 9 pm.

A sweet delicacy of Nian Gao is also available to be ordered at Tien Chao! The Nian Gao Hampers would be the perfect choice to wish your colleagues, friends, and family good fortune and prosperity in the year of the Tiger, only for Rp388,000 nett and available until 15th February.

Please contact (021) 526 8080 ext. 2322 or WhatsApp +62 62811 8890 712 to make your reservations.