Soundtuari 2025: Indonesia’s First Full-Island Music and Visual Arts Festival to Light Up Gili Air

The First Production in Indonesia to Ever Activate an Entire Island with World-Class Performing Stages and Unprecedented Visual Installations.

Mark your calendars and pack your sun cream — the Soundtuari International Music Festival 2025 is about to set Gili Air alight like never before. Taking place from the 5th to the 7th of September 2025, this isn’t just another festival; it’s Indonesia’s first full-island music and visual arts experience, fusing cultural heritage, international talent and coastal magic.

Brought to life by PT. Garda Utama Edukasi, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism & Wonderful Indonesia, and the West Nusa Tenggara provincial government, Soundtuari is turning up the volume on Indonesia’s creative economy and the province’s super-priority destination status.

The festival will showcase mind-bending visual installations by the legendary Sembilan Matahari, lighting up Gili Air’s shoreline every evening after sunset. Think: starlit beaches, immersive visuals, and music stages featuring everything from live traditional performances to international headliners. Expect an eclectic mix — from Jazz Stage to Reggae Stage, World Music, and a Top 100 world-class DJ lineup still under wraps and soon to be announced. The full line-up will drop soon via the Soundtuari Festival’s online platform — so stay tuned.

With a limited crowd of 5,000 per day, this festival is keeping it intimate, immersive and truly unforgettable. From local legends to national viral acts and global heavyweights, it’s a live Spotify on an island! Each themed stage will deliver a distinct vibe. The opening ceremony promises to be one for the books, officiated by representatives from the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Creative Economy, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, alongside regional government dignitaries.

And it’s not just about the music. Soundtuari is also shining a spotlight on West Nusa Tenggara’s finest SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises), with a curated marketplace to showcase handmade crafts, traditional products, and island-grown flavours to a global audience. The heartbeat of the festival? The involvement of Bayan indigenous communities and traditional music collectives, thoughtfully woven into the programme to keep culture not just alive, but thriving.

Three days. One island. All senses activated. Soundtuari 2025 isn’t just a party — it’s a movement.