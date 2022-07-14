Destination: Lombok – Paradise Awaits

Indonesia is now open and it is time to jot down your travel plan.

There are limitless beauties waiting for you in Lombok, from the stunning coastline and new world-class circuit in Mandalika, jaw-dropping landscape in Mount Rinjani, scenic landscape for the cyclist, and the magical white sandy beach of Sire Beach, where Hotel Tugu Lombok is located.

A holiday destination currently on the rise, just like its neighbouring island Bali, Lombok has so many to offer -and many, many hidden gems. Explore the island’s miraculous wonder in every corner. Dive into the depths of Gili Islands waters, go through the forests and look for bewitching waterfalls, or go into a culinary adventure sampling the best flavours of Lombok.

While there are a lot of things to do in Lombok, a stay at Hotel Tugu Lombok is definitely on the bucket list. Hotel Tugu Lombok is located on the pristine, miles and miles of the virgin white sand beach of Sire, on the northwest coast of the island. Neighbouring this tropical haven is a beautiful 18-hole-golf course and virgin landscapes, traditional thatched roofed huts and empty green fields where local life continues in today’s age much the same as it has done for centuries. With individual spacious villas dispersed over six hectares of tropical lawns; with the sea and mountains of Lombok everywhere you look, enjoy the luxurious feeling that you have the whole resort and its most beautiful staff all to yourself, pampering you as if there is no tomorrow.

Carrying the Tugu signature in its mission, style and atmosphere, Hotel Tugu Lombok stands as a monument for the forgotten history, art and romance of ancient kingdoms, where at the same time provides heavenly tropical luxuries like no other resorts do. Hotel Tugu Lombok features hundreds of original, beautiful artworks and antiques painstakingly collected and assembled as a loving testament to the long-forgotten, original culture of the isle of Lombok.

Get active this holiday and bring your own bike and venture the island on wheels. Comb through the green paddy fields with giant mountains towering behind and don’t forget to take in the fresh, clean air as you move along.

If you’re in the mood for more cultural things, let the hotel team take you to traditional terracotta-making centres. You can also visit the artisan ladies behind Lombok’s treasured fabric, Tenun Songket, all woven meticulously by hand.

Those travelling with kids, need not to worry. There are plenty of activities to keep them happy; from cooking class, beach sports, running around the tropical garden, and most importantly the amazing staff who always play with the kids (parents beware your kids will hardly remember you all day!). End the day on a high note with stunning sunset-watching drinks and a beach barbeque.

