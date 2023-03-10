Hammersonic 2023 Rise of The Empire Returns with 53 Performers

Hammersonic, dubbed the largest rock music festival in Southeast Asia, returns to presenting renowned metal and rock bands to Jakarta on 18-19th March 2023 at Carnaval, Ancol since its hiatus three years ago.

Hammerheads (Hammersonic connoisseurs) this time again will watch 53 international, Asian and domestic performers. “Hopefully this round’s line-up can quench the thirst of anyone who loves rock and metal music from all over Indonesia and beyond. We invite all the selected line-ups based on their work, their performances on stage, and the never-ending interest from their fans,” said Dede Rianta, a representative from Hammersonic.

The list of performers at Hammersonic includes Slipknot, Trivium, Watain, Saosin, Story Of The Year, Black Flag, Vio-lence, Amon Amarth Tiny Moving Parts, Deadsquad, Burgerkill, DJ SIHK, Rocket Rockers, St Loco, just to name a few.

Slipknot’s performance at Hammersonic 2023 in particular is special because, until mid-2023, Slipknot will only be performing in Southeast Asia at Hammersonic. Even though they had previously scheduled to appear in several neighbouring countries, the world-famous band decided to cancel.

The Hammersonic 2023 venue also uses a wider area to enliven the rock and metal ambience. Likewise, with the convenience of getting to the festival location, Ravel Entertainment is collaborating with Aero Trans to provide shuttles for Hammerheads to enter and leave the venue.

“In this year’s event, we provide a number of conveniences, including shuttles placed at a number of points in the capital city, at the train station and at Soekarno-Hatta airport,” added Rianta.

Conceptually, the Hammersonic 2023 event will not only present a blast of music and lighting with hundreds of thousands of watts of power and support from giant-sized LEDs but there will also be a number of exciting spectacles that can complement a grand festival activity. Hammersonic Talk and Hammersonic Comedy Show are the new additions that will be present. There will be inspirational talk sessions with rock music leaders and community and regional bands will be presented in an effort to regenerate. Apart from that, the Hammersonic Award is an event for outstanding Indonesian rock musicians who are expected to ignite the enthusiasm to continue creating.

The Hammersonic Award is an integral part of the Hammersonic Metal Convention. This segment will be held on 18th March and will be hosted by Mustika Kamal. Hammersonic 2023 will also make an even more unforgettable impression for Hammerheads with the Hammersonic Meet ‘n Greet with a number of line-ups. As one of the lineups, Deadsquad also conveyed their enthusiasm regarding the lineup of the bands that are featured.

“Of course, we are very excited about the return of Hammersonic, which is even more magnificent and will certainly be even fiercer. We, who always follow Hammersonic, are quite proud because the festival is here again to provide new energy for the country’s metal and rock music scene,” explained Stevie Item, the guitarist for Deadsquad.

Hammerheads are encouraged to monitor the official Hammersonic website and social media for the latest and most accurate updates. “And most importantly, don’t run out of tickets, because we have reopened ticket sales so Hammerheads can enjoy an unforgettable experience at Hammersonic 2023,” concluded Rianta.