The Return of Padma Championship on the Upcoming School Holiday

Padma Hotels, the distinguished Indonesian hospitality collection comprising five premier properties, is set to enhance the forthcoming holiday season with an array of meticulously curated guest experiences.

Following the remarkable success of its Padma Golden Egg Hunt campaign, the group now invites guests arriving over the first weekend of July to put their skills to the test in the Padma Championship—a two-day celebration of spirited competition and exclusive rewards.

From July 5th to 6th, 2025, each Padma property will present bespoke challenges, thoughtfully tailored to its distinctive facilities and ambience. At Padma Resort Legian, enthusiasts of racquet sports and aquatic antics alike can compete in a high-stakes Tennis Tournament or brave the resort’s signature Running on Water race, dashing across inflatable platforms in a thrilling spectacle. In the tranquil setting of Padma Resort Ubud, guests may showcase their precision and poise in a specially curated Archery Contest amidst the lush, verdant gardens. Meanwhile, digital gaming aficionados at Padma Hotel Semarang can battle for supremacy in an E-Sports Football Tournament, and at Resinda Hotel Karawang, basketball enthusiasts will be invited to test their accuracy in a competitive Shooting Challenge. Padma Hotel Bandung will not be participating in this occasion as it is undergoing an extensive transformation project.

Beyond athletic endeavours, younger guests will be treated to a bespoke selection of engaging diversions: the dynamic Kids’ Obstacle Blitz, designed to test speed and agility; the precision-driven Duck Hunt, ideal for budding marksmen; and the ever-popular Corn Hole Tournament, challenging little strategists to aim true.

Exclusive prizes and limited-edition merchandise await the champions of each contest, celebrating the spirit of friendly rivalry and shared camaraderie. Whether seeking an adrenaline-fuelled pursuit or a convivial test of wits, guests at Padma Hotels from the 5th to the 6th of July 2025 will discover an inspired fusion of luxury hospitality and dynamic recreation.

For further information on event schedules, registration details, and exclusive guest packages, please visit PadmaHotels.com or contact your preferred Padma property directly.