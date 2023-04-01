AirTag Found in Bag, Two Australian Tourists Hastily Leave Bali

Two tourists from Australia who were on holiday in Bali hastily cancelled their vacation and returned home, after finding an AirTag device in their bag.

An AirTag is a small device made by Apple that can be attached to various objects such as keys, wallets, and cell phones. The function of this device is to use as a marker and tracking tool when an object is lost.

Sometimes, AirTags can also be used to stalk someone. Emily Sinclair and Jane only realised that there was an AirTag in the bag they were carrying when they were at Amed beach after they heard a strange sound coming out of one of their bags.

When they investigated, an AirTag was found in the front pocket of Jane’s bag. The bag pocket can be accessed easily by anyone, it was not a section that can be locked or zipped.

According to their statement, Sinclair and Jane do not own an Apple device, let alone an AirTag. After realising the existence of the AirTag, they immediately remove the device’s battery to turn off the tracking tool and avoid unwanted crime.

“It turned out that on the battery there was Indonesian writing. We believe that the AirTag was placed in Jane’s bag at the arrival airport (Bali),” explained Sinclair. “We are both very experienced, careful tourists and have never experienced this before. We never leave our bags – which are backpack style – and our front bags are locked.”

AirTags have an alarm that can emit a sound to track lost objects, therefore, tracking AirTags can be accessed using the “Find My” application which is available for iOS devices. Seeing these irregularities, Sinclair suspected the practice was intended to stalk their whereabouts.

This incident also disrupted the pair’s holiday agenda. Due to feeling unsafe, the two decided to leave Amed beach and go to Kuta by taxi.

Despite the change of plans, all sorts of concerns haunted them and have since led them to return to Australia.

“We were supposed to go back to Australia on 1st April, but we paid – again – to change our flight on Monday (27th March 2023) morning because the whole holiday atmosphere became uncomfortable. We can’t relax or feel safe,” said Sinclair.