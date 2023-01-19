Indonesia to Introduce a Golden Visa Targeting Talented Foreigners

A Golden Visa, which is a version of the Second Home Visa, is intended to be a new breakthrough in welcoming foreigners whose talents can contribute to the national economy.

The Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno said the Golden Visa policy is a “red carpet” for foreigners who want to invest in Indonesia’s economic development.

“We will give special talent investors and industry players who want to invest for Indonesia’s economic development towards an advanced Indonesia,” said Uno in the weekly press briefing of the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry at the Sapta Pesona Building, Jakarta.

A Second Home Visa is granted to foreigners who want to make Indonesia a second home for a period of five to 10 years, while a Golden Visa will be specifically given to foreigners who are talented in the digital, health, and investment fields.

Uno added that the Golden Visa will be launched in the near future and will be announced directly by the Law and Human Rights Ministry.

Indonesia has been attracting more foreign tourists and reaching the target of 7.4 million international visitors to Indonesia by launching the electronic visa on arrival (e-VoA) scheme in November 2022. This process is an innovation that makes it easier for foreign tourists to make VoA payments before arriving in Indonesia.

Uno and the newly appointed Directorate General of Immigration, Silmy Karim, have also made a visit to Soekarno-Hatta International Airport to ensure that the e-VoA service is running efficiently.