Experience a Journey of Silence at Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua

Discover the Renew and Rejuvenate Package at Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort for a Tranquil Nyepi Getaway.

Are you looking for a peaceful and rejuvenating getaway? Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort has just the thing for you! Introducing the Renew and Rejuvenate package, offering the perfect opportunity to unwind and reconnect during Nyepi Day.

Imagine waking up to the soft sound of leaves rustling and the happy chirping of birds. It’s the perfect getaway on this special day. Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort aims to ensure your experience with them is truly special.

They have included some fantastic inclusions to enhance your stay. First up, start your day right with a delicious breakfast for you and your loved ones. The breakfast buffet spread is sure to satisfy even the pickiest of eaters. And that’s not all – The resort is also throwing in F&B credits worth Rp750,000 per day. Indulge in mouthwatering culinary delights at any of the eclectic dining outlets, whether you’re craving international cuisine or want to explore local flavours.

Take advantage of this limited-time offer of Rp2,650,000++ per room per night for a minimum 2-night Nyepi getaway, from 10th to 12th March 2024.

Treat yourself and your loved ones to a serene and unexpected getaway at Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort. Book now and let the relaxation begin!

The Renew and Rejuvenate package is bookable directly through the resort’s website using promo code “ZE2” or by email. Also, follow their social media to find the latest information and promotions on Instagram and Facebook.