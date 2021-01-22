Entry Restrictions for Foreigners Extended until 8th February

Chairman of the Committee for Handling COVID-19 and National Economic Recovery (KPC-PEN) Airlangga Hartarto has announced that the government has again extended the ban on foreign nationals from entering Indonesia until 8th February 2021

“Foreigners entering Indonesia will be prohibited from 26th January to 8th February,” Airlangga said.

This marks the third extension to the prohibition of foreigners from entering Indonesia. Previously, the Indonesian government prohibited foreigners entering Indonesia from 1-14th January 2021 in accordance with Circular 04/2020 concerning the Health Protocol for the Travel of People in the COVID-19 Pandemic Period issued by the COVID-19 Handling Task Force.

Then, the COVID-19 Handling Task Force issued circular letter number 2 of 2021 concerning International Travel Health Protocols in the COVID-19 Pandemic Period valid 15-25 January 2021.

“International travellers (foreigners) from all foreign countries who will enter Indonesia, either directly or transiting in foreign countries, are temporarily prohibited from entering Indonesia,”

stated one of the points from circular letter number 2.

The ban does not apply to those who already have an active residency permit for Indonesia in the form of a KITAS or KITAP.