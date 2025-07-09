Could Malaysia be Your Next Home?

If you’re ready for a new international adventure, Malaysia might just be the ideal choice.

For British national Andrew Davison, who is a publisher by profession, the remarkable city of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is not just where he lives; it is where he has truly found a home. After a career spanning some 25 years with a major multinational corporation, Andy’s journey through Asia ultimately led to his decision to settle in this dynamic Southeast Asian nation.

Now, he reflects on the unique allure of Malaysia and its Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme, which has made the country an increasingly popular choice for expats and retirees.

At the forefront of MM2H’s inception

Andy’s contributions to Malaysia extend far beyond publishing. In the year 2002, the Malaysian government officially launched the MM2H programme, an initiative aimed at attracting foreign nationals to settle in the country. As the founder and CEO of an expat-centred media group and having already built a strong network and good understanding of Malaysia, Andy was invited to provide input during the programme’s formative years.

“It was an honour to be involved,” he says. “Malaysia had given so much to me, and this was a way to give back.”

As a gesture of appreciation for his efforts, Andy and his family were granted unsolicited permanent residency in Malaysia. Additionally, one company under his media group became one of the first MM2H agencies, helping hundreds of international applicants navigate the process. Andy’s unique perspective — as a British national who had successfully made Malaysia his home — was instrumental in shaping the programme into one of the most well-regarded residency visa initiatives in the world.

And for years, the MM2H programme hummed along as a quiet success.

Relaunch of the programme

Of course, however, no journey is without its challenges. The MM2H programme has faced significant hurdles in recent years, from the global COVID-19 pandemic to political changes within Malaysia. For a time, the programme was suspended, leaving many potential applicants in limbo. However, a relaunch at the end of 2024 introduced a restructured version of MM2H — one which offers a revised set of terms that, unlike the former programme, does not only appeal to retirees.

“The updated programme has some notable differences, but the essence remains the same,” Andy explains. “Malaysia is still one of the best places to live, offering a high quality of life at a fraction of the cost compared to the UK or other Western countries. The new options, like the entry-level Silver Tier and Special Finance Zone packages, also make it accessible to a different audience.”

Home, redefined

Andy points to several reasons why Malaysia continues to attract British nationals and other foreigners. The country boasts a harmonious blend of cultures, with Malay, Chinese, and Indian influences, among others, creating a fascinating tapestry of traditions, cuisines, and festivals. English is widely spoken, especially in urban areas, making it easy for newcomers to adapt. Malaysia’s modern amenities, from world-class healthcare to top-notch infrastructure, further add to its appeal. Most of the conveniences and products Westerners may expect are available, too, particularly in Kuala Lumpur.

For retirees, families, and professionals alike, the MM2H programme offers a path to living in a country that combines the best of both worlds: the conveniences of modern Asia and the charm of multicultural traditions.

Andy adds, “Whether you’re drawn by the year-round warmth, the incredible food, the fantastic regional travel opportunities, or the friendliness of the people, there’s something about Malaysia that just makes it feel like home.”

Looking ahead, Andy remains committed to promoting Malaysia on the global stage. Through his media company and MM2H agency, he continues to assist those considering a move to Malaysia, offering insights and support to make the transition as seamless as possible.

As he points out, the MM2H programme’s relaunch signals a renewed opportunity for those seeking a home in Southeast Asia. Indeed, just as Andy’s own story illustrates, settling in Malaysia can be life-changing, offering a blend of adventure, comfort, and a sense of belonging — all in a very different setting.

How to apply?

To learn more about the MM2H programme, including the new Silver Tier and Special Finance Zone options, visit the MM2H help desk or contact Andy Davison directly at andyd@tegmedia.my. Please mention the code IND-EXPAT.