Wellness at Canggu Community School

Canggu Community School offers an empowered education and a unique adventure, with a balanced and holistic focus.

Our community follows shared values of learning, engagement, respect, and balance. CCS students are happy, feel valued and supported, and are confident to engage in a range of opportunities through our curricular and co-curricular programmes. Our campus offers modern learning spaces as well as a connection to the beauty and culture of Bali, including our new Primary Campus, Secondary Campus, and enhanced Sports Facilities. CCS facilities meet the highest level of safety and health standards.

At CCS, we also engage with the wider community through participation in sporting, service learning, and cultural activities. One of which is the Bali Schools Sports Association (BSSA). This is the conference in which CCS Sports Teams compete against other Bali schools. At BSSA, we compete in a range of sporting activities throughout the school year including soccer, volleyball, basketball, swimming, cross-country and athletics competition. BSSA provides opportunities for each CCS student to meet and connect with student-athletes from other schools in Bali through these sports activities.

CCS is a community working together to live our values and support our CCS learners. Explore more about our CCS Core Values of learning, engagement, balance, and respect at http://www.ccsbali.com.