Ladies, how have you been doing lately? Are you in major need to let loose and remove yourself from whatever sorrow you find drowning you? Perhaps some quality time with the girlfriends is long overdue?

Contact them now! Get glammed up, rock your new outfit, and switch your mindset on to a positive note. Because ladies’ night is here and it’s not exclusively mid-week in some places!

We’ve come up with several top ladies’ night spots in Jakarta offering irresistible discounts, specially curated drinks, lively entertainment, and of course, dancefloors.

Treehaus Bar & Grill

Treehaus has five signature cocktails specially created for ladies to enjoy the night with their friends. Ladies can enjoy a free welcome drink of a cocktail, followed by Buy 1 Get 1 Free on all cocktails from 7pm to 9pm every Wednesday!

RSVP to WhatsApp at 081388889970.

Address: Jl. Taman Kemang 1, No.8, South Jakarta.

Instagram: @treehaus.bar

Blu Martini, JW Marriott Jakarta

The week ends when the weekend starts. Time to loosen up and get crazy with your favourite circle, be it for a fun Friday or a super fun Saturday night at Blu Martini from 7pm onwards. Special free-flow cocktails for all ladies from Blu Martini’s bartenders are available from 8 to 10pm.

Well, the weekend won’t last forever… What are you all waiting for? Call 021 5798 8888 or WhatsApp +628115886111. Email [email protected] for more details.

Address: JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta (Lobby level), Jalan DR Ide Anak Agung Gde Agung Kav. E.1.2 No. 1&2, Kawasan Mega Kuningan, South Jakarta.

Instagram: @blu_martini

Embassy Lounge Jakarta

Tap your heels, ladies! Enjoy your exclusive Wednesday night at Embassy with free-flow drinks of gin, vodka, and rum all night long. It’s time to put on your dancing shoes and show us your fabulous moves out on the dance floor, grooving to playful tunes from Embassy’s finest resident DJs featuring Osvaldo Nugroho, OLV, Mahesa Utara, and Prince K.

Address: ÉLYSÉE Building SCBD Lot. 21, Jalan Jenderal Sudirman kav 52-53, South Jakarta.

Instagram: @embassy.jakarta

Henshin, The Westin Jakarta

Named after the ancient Incan goddess of the sea and watercourses, Mama Qucha allows ladies to boost their confidence while sipping on refreshing cocktails at Henshin Bar & Lounge, the highest rooftop bar and Peruvian-Japanese dining destination in Indonesia.

Immerse yourself in the flavours of the two Nikkei signature cocktails: Lyla and Viva La Vida. Get two cocktails for the price of one, available every Wednesday between 5pm and 9pm. Mama Qucha also presents one exciting theme each month, where exclusive prizes are up for grabs for the best-dressed guests! Not only that, guests will be accompanied by once-a-month live entertainment.

Click here http://henshinjakarta.com/ for details or WhatsApp http://bit.ly/HenshinJkts the team at Henshin.

Address: Level 67-69, The Westin Jakarta, Jalan H.R. Rasuna Said Kav. C-22A, Karet Kuningan, Setiabudi, South Jakarta.

Instagram: @henshinjakarta

Chāo Cháo Jakarta, Alila SCBD Jakarta

Wednesdays gained a new shade at Chāo Cháo Rooftop with Girls’ Night Out, otherwise known as G.N.O.

Join Chāo Cháo for their specially-crafted midweek programme for lovely women. An exclusive to Wednesday’s Ladies’ cocktail promotion features six delectable drinks, offering a fun and delicious selection of 2-for-1 cocktails all night long. Signature to the rooftop, an enticing music programme catered by live-playing DJs Mayo and Mr Nostalgila, will create a lively atmosphere and add to the wonderful ambience.

Save Wednesday evenings for G.N.O at the city’s most elegant rooftop.

Chāo Cháo also does a lucky draw partnering with various outlets in Jakarta. For the first three weeks, they collaborated with Ekle’s Clinic and give away four vouchers for multiple treatments at the beauty space. Please note the giveaway partners vary from week to week.

Address: SCBD Lot 11, Alila SCBD Jakarta, Jl. Jenderal Sudirman, Senayan, South Jakarta.

Instagram: @chaochaojkt

Dragonfly

Feels like a night out? Grab your girlfriends and party the night away at Dragonfly. Stay informed by following @dragonfly.club on Instagram as all of you beautiful Dragonfly ladies will be called out twice a month on Wednesday to enjoy free tequila shots for the first 100 girls. Strut your stuff, look fabulous, and show your best moves on the dance floor.

Address: Ground, Graha Bip, Jalan Gatot Subroto No.Kav. 23, Karet Semanggi, Setiabudi, South Jakarta.

Instagram: @dragonfly.club

B.A.T.S. Bar & Restaurant, Shangri-La Jakarta

Discover just how good a weekday night can be with enticing live music and creative cocktails from the team at B.A.T.S. Through WOW Wednesday, enjoy a Buy 1 Get 1 promo on selected cocktails, along with 20 percent off on all spirit bottles every Wednesday from 6pm to 9pm.

Please contact (6221) 2922 9999 to make your reservations or to learn more.

Address: BNI, Shangri-La Jakarta Kota, Jl. Jenderal Sudirman No.Kav. 1, Jakarta 10220

Instagram: @shangrilajkt