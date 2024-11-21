Bambino Preschool: A Global Community for Expatriate Families

Bambino International Preschool stands as a welcoming home for expatriate families in Jakarta.

Guided by the motto “The Engine of the Future”, Bambino International Preschool prepares its students for a brighter tomorrow by fostering a spirit of diversity and cultural exchange.

The school employs a variety of approaches to demonstrate its commitment to creating a collaborative, supportive learning environment for children from all backgrounds.

Highlighting Diversity Through the Curriculum

At Bambino Preschool, children engage with diverse learning materials that celebrate a multitude of perspectives. Storytelling, play, and classroom activities incorporate characters and themes from various cultures, helping children develop an appreciation for diversity from an early age.

Celebrating Global Traditions

Throughout the year, Bambino Preschool marks cultural holidays such as Diwali, Lunar New Year, and Eid. These celebrations often feature cultural fairs where children and families can learn through food, music, crafts, and more. These events provide children with the opportunity to honour their own heritage whilst gaining awareness of others’ traditions.

Parent-Child Cultural Exchanges

Bambino Preschool places great importance on family involvement, regularly inviting parents to participate in cultural exchange events. During these gatherings, family members share aspects of their own culture, offering students enriching, hands-on experiences while fostering a sense of community within the school.

Diverse and Supportive Staff

Bambino Preschool offers classes in Bahasa Indonesia and Mandarin alongside its English programmes. Lessons are delivered by a multicultural team, reflecting the diversity of the student body. Staff members undergo training in anti-discrimination policies and culturally responsive practices to ensure a safe and nurturing environment for all. By teaching values such as inclusivity, respect, and empathy, Bambino aims to cultivate a community where everyone feels valued.

Collaborating with Other Organisations

Bambino Preschool works in partnership with various organisations and businesses to create a more diverse and supportive community. Collaborations include charitable initiatives with organisations such as Save the Children, to advocate for children’s rights, and Pita Kuning, to support children with cancer. The school also works with women’s groups, including the Indian Women’s Association and the British Women’s Association, to support events and activities.

Join the Bambino Community

Bambino Preschool is open for enrolment for children aged 18 months to 5 years old.

For more information, send a text through WhatsApp to +62 813-8591-1191, or send an email to bambino@bambinopreschool.com.

You can also visit and tour the school at Jalan Abdul Majid Raya No. 15, Cipete Selatan, Jakarta Selatan 12410.