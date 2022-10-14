Bali Island School: Oh, the Universities They’ll Go!

Bali Island School hosted the “University Fair” on 29th September 2021 with over 44 participating universities and colleges after holding the event online for the past two years.

“The BIS Virtual University Fair offers insight into the different opportunities of each university for prospective students. With 16 workshop themes from universities coming from parts of the world, students can hear first-hand from the university representatives about what they are looking for in the students. In general, University Fair broadens students’ perspective on universities worldwide,” pointed out Noortje Janssen, the K-12 School Counsellor of Bali Island School.

Students from all around Indonesia joined. BIS aims to prepare students for entry into universities that will provide each student with the best fit and a life of learning after graduation.

“The event gives parents knowledge about the universities the students are aiming for, application requirements, tuition, and information about financial aid. It is the perfect forum for private discussions with the representatives, and definitely more comprehensive than emails,” added Janssen.

Adrien from Grade 12 said, “The university exhibition was a turning point for me as the event enabled me to narrow my university search. I was also allowed to ask more precise questions about the universities to all the representatives. The workshops were valuable since they assisted me in understanding what the institutions wanted of me.”