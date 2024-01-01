Multimedia Nusantara University (UMN) has made various achievements since its establishment on 20th November 2006.

Starting from accreditation at the national and international levels to producing the best graduates in the professional world.

As an institution devoted to advancing higher education, UMN also strives to become part of the World Class University and achieve an international reputation. This commitment has been made, for example, through UMN’s Faculty of Business with study programs in Management, Accounting, and Master of Technology Management, which have achieved Foundation for International Business Administration Accreditation (FIBAA) accreditation and are members of the European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD) Global.

In addition, several study programs at UMN have also achieved ASEAN University Network – Quality Assurance (AUN-QA) accreditation. These study programs include Strategic Communication, Management, and Visual Communication Design. In 2021, the Electrical Engineering and Physics Engineering study programs also received accreditation certification from The Indonesian Accreditation Board for Engineering Education (IABEE).

Not only academically, but UMN is also committed to providing the best facilities and infrastructure for the academic community. UMN has been ranked 148th in the world in the UI GreenMetric World University Rankings 2021 as a sustainable campus in the world. Previously, UMN had maintained its first title as the Greenest Private Campus in Jabodetabek. This ranking result also shows UMN’s contribution to creating a sustainable environment.

Through various achievements and awards, UMN achieved Superior institutional accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Higher Education (Badan Akreditasi Nasional Perguruan Tinggi/BAN-PT) in October 2023. Before achieving the Superior institutional accreditation, UMN had already achieved the “A” accreditation in 2016. At that time, UMN was one of 15 private universities that received “A” accreditation.

UMN Rector Dr. Ninok Leksono, M.A., said that this achievement proves that UMN has been oriented towards the quality of the three pillars of the Tri Dharma of Higher Education from the beginning. The three aspects consist of education, research, and community service.

“Excellent accreditation is achieved at UMN’s relatively young age of 17. The entire UMN academic community and extended family are certainly very proud of the fruits of the hard work and pursuit of quality that has been pursued,” said Ninok.

Nevertheless, Ninok said that UMN’s continuous efforts to improve its quality will not stop. However, this achievement is a mandate for UMN to continue to grow. He noted that UMN will continue to encourage the improvement of educational quality, especially on an international scale.

According to Ninok, international standards align with UMN’s commitment to becoming a World Class University. He also revealed that UMN is currently exploring being included in QS Stars – a world university rating system to measure the quality of higher education.

“Borrowing the title of a business book, UMN wants to grow ‘From Good to Great.’ We also remember the French proverb often quoted by the late Pak Jakob Oetama, ‘noblesse oblige,’ which means ‘Those who have the honour bear the obligation,’” said Ninok.

Producing the Best Graduates

Many first experiences can be learning moments that open up other new experiences. Quincy Meilisa Wongso is one of the early UMN alumni who “tasted” many first experiences while studying at UMN since 2009 – starting from being a member of the first batch of UMN BEM to making a blood donation event from a course assignment.

The woman who studied Communication Science at UMN now works at L’Oréal Indonesia as Senior Brand Communications Manager. She also admitted that many of her courses can be implemented well in the world of work thanks to the lecturers who are also industry practitioners.

“UMN is a campus that is open and adaptive to change. The lecturers are also dedicated to continuously developing students,” said Quincy.

A similar story also came from UMN’s 2014 Film and Animation Study Program (Animation) alumni, Jeanne Coritama. She revealed that the experience of group work, character building, and organisational activities at UMN became a solid foundation for her to start a professional career. Her coursework project also motivated her to pursue her dream of making an international animation film.

“The most memorable moment was when my team’s short animated film assignment project entitled ‘Reform’ was nominated for the best animated short film at the Indonesian Film Festival. Our short film also made it into various film festivals and was screened in several countries,” Jeanne said.

Jeanne now works as a Character Set Up TD at Sony Pictures Imageworks in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Some of her latest film projects include Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (2023), Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023).

Alumni of UMN’s Master of Technology Management Batch 3 (2020-2021), Maya Anggraini, also revealed that UMN provides flexibility in choosing study programs. This is one of UMN’s efforts to help students get the best education possible.

Not only that, Maya, who now works as a Senior Operations Procedure Manager at PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk, also said that there were many opportunities for personal and career development while studying at UMN. One of the most memorable programs for Maya was the Skystar Ventures incubation program; an entrepreneurial program for UMN students and alumni accredited as the best incubator in Indonesia by the Indonesian Ministry of Research, Technology, and Higher Education.

Maya also shared that studying at UMN is not just about enriching knowledge academically. She admitted that she got to know and share with friends from various backgrounds.

Entering UMN’s 17th year, they also hope that UMN can prepare a strong Indonesian young generation to work and have a positive impact. UMN’s dedication to education over the years is also expected to make the nation proud nationally and internationally.