Minister Invites Entrepreneurs to Work from Bali

Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno has invited entrepreneurs and professionals living in Indonesia to work from Bali to help the economy and the tourism sector and creative economy on the Island of Gods.

Sandiaga hopes that his plan can help revive the Balinese economy which has been deeply affected by the pandemic. Moreover, as many as 80 percent of Balinese people depend on the tourism and creative economy sector.

“I invite entrepreneurs and professionals to consider working from Bali because there are two functions; we can be more efficient and can enjoy the natural beauty of Bali and we can also help the tourism sector and the creative economy of the people,” said Sandiaga.

The Minister has also coordinated with the Bali Provincial Government to prepare “Work From Bali” or “Study From Bali” packages which will be marketed in the near future.

“For expatriates in Jakarta and other areas, we will offer work packages from Bali. Of course, by implementing strict and disciplined health protocols,” Sandiaga said.

Even with the offer of working from Bali, the Minister reminded tourists to comply with health protocols in a disciplined manner so that they can be safer and more comfortable in carrying out activities.

Sandiaga Uno, who will be based in Bali until Saturday 30th January, revealed that one of the reasons for him working in Bali is to hear direct experiences and motivate the tourism and creative economy market to stay enthusiastic and be able to bounce back after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the third quarter of 2020, Bali’s economy experienced a decline of 12 percent.