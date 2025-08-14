NICE Joins ICCA, UFI, and AFECA to Strengthen Global MICE Presence

Nusantara International Convention Exhibition (NICE) is proud to announce its official membership in three of the world’s most prestigious MICE organisations: the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), and the Asian Federation of Exhibition and Convention Associations (AFECA) for 2025.

By joining ICCA, UFI, and AFECA, NICE reaffirms its commitment to advancing the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) industry in Indonesia and beyond. These memberships provide access to extensive global networks, valuable market intelligence, and collaborative platforms—empowering NICE to host world-class events and contribute to industry innovation.

In addition to these international and regional affiliations, NICE is also a proud member of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kamar Dagang dan Industri Indonesia – KADIN) and the Association of the Indonesian Exhibition Companies (Asosiasi Perusahaan Pameran Indonesia – ASPERAPI). Through these national networks, NICE further strengthens its capacity to collaborate within Indonesia’s business and MICE sectors.

“Becoming part of these global, regional, and national associations marks a significant milestone for NICE,” said Ryan Adrian, Managing Director. “These connections will enable us to attract more prestigious events, build strong partnerships, and enhance Indonesia’s position as a competitive MICE destination.”

