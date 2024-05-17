Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa Reinvents MICE Offerings

With five new themed coffee breaks and a pork-free banquet kitchen, discover a “Unique Experience, Every Time” for meetings in Uluwatu.

Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa, Marriott Bonvoy’s premium lifestyle resort for business and leisure travellers in Uluwatu, today announces the launch of its reinvented MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions) offerings. With a focus on providing unparalleled experiences for MICE guests, the resort introduces five new themed coffee breaks and a dedicated pork-free banquet kitchen under the tagline “Unique Experience, Every Time”.

“At Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa, we believe in crafting moments of spontaneous discovery for our guests. Our commitment to ‘Unique Experience, Every Time’ is not just a tagline; it’s our promise to deliver innovative, immersive, and personalised experiences that leave a lasting impression long after the event,” said General Manager Martin Ehlers.

Embracing the vibrant spirit of the neighbourhood, the five new themed coffee breaks are created to engage all senses and inspire guests to discover the unexpected.

Chef’s Garden: Experience a fresh and sustainable coffee break inspired by the bounty of our Chef’s garden. Golf ParTee: Tee off your day with a hole-in-one experience inspired by the nearby golf course. Sangkar: Unleash your playful side with a whimsical coffee break where traditional bird cages showcase indigenous treats for an Instagram-worthy experience. Recycle: Embrace eco-friendliness with a coffee break where everyday items find new life as unique decorations. Pasar Senggol: Indulge in the rich flavours of Indonesian street food with a coffee break inspired by traditional street markets.

Complementing these innovative coffee breaks, Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa also unveils its dedicated banquet kitchen today. Led by Executive Chef Wisnu Adiyatma and Sous Chef Dedi Mustofa, the new banquet kitchen will exclusively serve dishes free from pork and its by-products, and alcohol, with ingredients supplied by the resort’s halal-certified local suppliers. This will ensure that conference organisers and meeting attendees can indulge in the culinary delights with peace of mind.

A Premier MICE Destination

Located in Uluwatu, just 13 km from Ngurah Rai International Airport (DPS), Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa boasts the largest event space in the area. Ideal for both business and social gatherings, the resort offers a relaxed setting amidst breathtaking surroundings.

Featuring 11 meeting venues with 2,210 square metres of total space, the largest space is the Uluwatu Ballroom, located adjacent to the hotel’s spacious lobby. With a maximum capacity of 500 guests in a reception-style setup, the Uluwatu Ballroom is equipped with state-of-the-art AV technology and the largest built-in LED screen in Uluwatu. The resort also offers six meeting studios on Level 6 with floor-to-ceiling glass doors, providing ample natural light and stunning views. With spacious outdoor spaces for open-air functions, Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa offers endless possibilities for unforgettable events.

R.E.N. Meetings®

Discover exceptional meeting experiences at Renaissance Bali Uluwatu with the resort’s R.E.N. Meetings. No matter the group’s size or purpose, enjoy the support of a dedicated event manager, who along with a team of professionals will ensure every detail is perfectly executed. See all the possibilities at Renaissance Bali Uluwatu, find the best local sights and things to do with the help of Renaissance Navigators, enjoy world-class presentations, state-of-the-art event technology, incredible local catering, and turnkey social breaks to inspire and motivate networking amongst meeting attendees.

Marriott Bonvoy Events

As part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio, guests and organisers who are members of Marriott Bonvoy can enjoy unparalleled benefits when hosting events at Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa, from earning points on eligible spending to various complimentary rewards. Sign up for free today: https://www.joinmarriottbonvoy.com/apacqr/s/EN-GB/ch/dpsuw

For more information about Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa MICE Offering, visit here.