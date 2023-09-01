Park Hyatt Jakarta Welcomes New Executive Assistant Manager of Sales & Marketing Marisa Fera

Park Hyatt Jakarta is pleased to announce the appointment of Marisa Fera to the role of Executive Assistant Manager (EAM) of Sales & Marketing at the hotel.

Marisa brings a wealth of experiences to the position, having served in various elite international hospitality brands over a period of 25 years. Prior to joining the Park Hyatt Jakarta team, she spent three years as the Executive Assistant Manager of Sales and Marketing at Alila SCBD Jakarta.

Marisa’s professional experience gives her the skills she needs to lead a team of professionals towards a common goal. In her role as EAM at Park Hyatt Jakarta, she will oversee all sales, marketing and revenue activities at the hotel, to ensure the very highest standards are being met. Combined with her meticulous attention to detail, this experience will ensure that guests and clients at Park Hyatt Jakarta enjoy a truly unforgettable experience.

“My focus will be on raising the level of each and every team member in the Sales & Marketing division,” explains Marisa, as she prepares to begin her journey with Park Hyatt Jakarta. “Together, our shared aim will be to generate hotel revenue and meet the expectations of owners and shareholders, while also providing guests with a memorable stay,” she added.

Marisa was raised to be a determined go-getter, willing and able to overcome any obstacles in her path. By her own admission, she is a “results-oriented person, full of zest for work and personal life, and also a professed animal lover.” During her free time, she enjoys sharing food with friends and family or simply relaxing at home with her cat. She loves Indonesian spicy food such as Javanese fried noodles, while her drink of choice is a finely crafted iced Americano or a crisp and refreshing glass of white wine. She recently learned to paint and finds art an expressive and immersive way to improve one’s general well-being. She will bring a creative spark to Park Hyatt Jakarta in the months ahead.

Occupying the top 17 floors of the 37-storey Park Tower, Park Hyatt Jakarta features 220 guest rooms and a range of premier events spaces, bringing new levels of luxury hotel dining and entertainment options to Indonesia’s capital. Since first opening its doors in July 2022, Park Hyatt Jakarta has developed a reputation for intimate and stylish events in the city, with a proven track record of weddings, corporate functions and sophisticated social gatherings. The newest event space at the property is the elegant Royal Glasshouse, which is set to open in September 2023.

Please join us in welcoming Marisa to the Park Hyatt Jakarta team. We have every confidence that, with her combination of skills, experience, drive, and determination, she will help us go from strength to strength.