Online Motorcycle Taxi Fare Increase

The Transportation Ministry, through the Directorate General of Land Transportation, has raised per kilometre online motorcycle taxi fares in the Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang, and Bekasi (Jabodetabek) areas and service fees across all zones.

The increase in online motorcycle taxi rates is stated in the decree of the Transportation Minister number KP 564 of 2022 concerning guidelines for calculating fees for using motorcycles used for the interest of the community by application, issued on 4th August 2022.

The Director General of Land Transportation, Hendro Sugiatno, said that this new rule will serve as a temporary guideline for setting the upper and lower tariff limits for online motorcycle taxis.

“In addition, the zoning system still applies across three zoning rules,” said Sugiatnoin in a written statement on Monday 8th August.

Online motorcycle taxi fares are divided into three zones, namely:

Zone I: Sumatra, Bali and Java, except Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang, and Bekasi Zone II: Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang, and Bekasi Zone III: Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Nusa Tenggara and its surroundings, Maluku, and Papua

Service fees for zone II have increased, specifically the lower limit service fee is now Rp2,600 per kilometre and the upper limit service fee is now Rp2,700 per km. Previously, the rates had been from Rp2,000 per km up to Rp2,500 per km. Then, the minimum service fee increased from the previous regulation, which was Rp8,000-10,000 and is now Rp13,000-13,500.

The rates for zone I service fees for the Sumatra, Bali, and Java, other than Jabodetabek, areas have not changed from the previous regulation. The lower limit service fee is Rp1,850 per km and the upper limit is still Rp2,300 per km. However, the minimum service fee, which was previously Rp7,000-10,000 is now Rp9,250-11,500.

The service fee for zone III also remains unchanged. The rates are a minimum of Rp2,100 per km and an upper limit of Rp2,600 per km. However, the minimum service fee has increased to Rp10,500-13,000 from the previous minimum service fee ranging from Rp7,000-10,000.

Sugiatno said that the regulation stated that the cost components for forming tariffs consisted of direct and indirect costs. Direct costs are costs incurred by the driver-partner and include the driver-partners profit, indirect costs are in the form of rental fees for the use of application company applications, the highest is 20 percent.

“The service fee listed is a service fee that has received an indirect fee discount in the form of application user rental fees. The application company applies a new lower limit service fee, an upper limit service fee, and a minimum service fee based on the zoning system no later than 10 calendar days after this ministerial decree was issued,” he said.

To ensure the continuity of the online motorcycle taxi business, the amount of service fees can be evaluated at least every year or if there are changes that greatly affect business continuity resulting in changes in basic costs of more than 20%.

“With this service fee adjustment, application companies are required to improve service standards while still providing guarantees for security and safety aspects,” he added.