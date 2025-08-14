Indonesian Minister of Transportation Designates 36 Airports as International by 2025

The Indonesian government, through the Ministry of Transportation, has designated 36 public airports as international airports.

The decision was formalised through Ministerial Decree No. KM 37 of 2025 as part of efforts to strengthen the national aviation industry, promote tourism, trade and investment, and achieve economic equality across Indonesia.

“President Prabowo [Subianto] instructed the opening of as many international airports as possible in various regions to accelerate regional economic growth and tourism. Therefore, the establishment of this international airport is a strategic step to encourage this,” said Minister of Transportation Dudy Purwagandhi in Jakarta on Wednesday, the 13th of August.

The airports designated as international airports include:

Sultan Iskandar Muda Airport, Aceh Besar Regency, Aceh Province; Kualanamu Airport, Deli Serdang Regency, North Sumatra Province; Minangkabau Airport, Padang Pariaman Regency, West Sumatra Province; Sultan Syarif Kasim II Airport, Pekanbaru City, Riau Province; Hang Nadim Airport, Batam City, Riau Islands Province; Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Tangerang City, Banten Province; Halim Perdanakusuma Airport, East Jakarta City, DKI Jakarta Province; Kertajati Airport, Majalengka Regency, West Java Province; Kulon Progo Airport, Kulon Progo Regency, Yogyakarta Special Region Province; Juanda Airport, Sidoarjo Regency, East Java Province; I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, Badung Regency, Bali Province; Zainuddin Abdul Madjid Airport, Central Lombok Regency, West Nusa Tenggara Province; Sultan Aji Muhammad Sulaiman Airport, Balikpapan City, East Kalimantan Province; Sultan Hasanuddin Airport, Maros Regency, South Sulawesi Province; Sam Ratulangi Airport, Manado City, North Sulawesi Province; Sentani Airport, Jayapura Regency, Papua Province; Komodo Airport, West Manggarai Regency, East Nusa Tenggara Province; S.M. Badaruddin II Airport, Palembang City, South Sumatra Province; H.A.S. Hanandjoeddin Airport, Belitung Regency, Bangka Belitung Islands Province; General Ahmad Yani Airport, Semarang City, Central Java Province; Syamsudin Noor Airport, Banjarbaru City, South Kalimantan Province; Supadio Airport, Pontianak City, West Kalimantan Province; Raja Sisingamangaraja XII Airport, North Tapanuli Regency, North Sumatra Province; Raja Haji Fisabilillah Airport, Tanjung Pinang City, Riau Islands Province; Radin Inten II Airport, South Lampung Regency, Lampung Province; Adi Soemarmo Airport, Boyolali Regency, Central Java Province; Banyuwangi Airport, Banyuwangi Regency, East Java Province; Juwata Airport, Tarakan City, North Kalimantan Province; El Tari Airport, Kupang City, East Nusa Tenggara Province; Pattimura Airport, Ambon City, Maluku Province; Frans Kaisiepo Airport, Biak Numfor Regency, Papua Province; Mopah Airport, Merauke Regency, South Papua Province; Kediri Airport, Kediri Regency, East Java Province; Mutiara Sis Al Jufri Airport, Palu City, Central Sulawesi Province; Domine Eduard Osok Airport, Sorong City, Southwest Papua Province; and Aji Pangeran Tumenggung Pranoto Airport, Samarinda City, East Kalimantan Province.

In response to Raja Haji Fisabilillah Airport being granted international status, Riau Islands Provincial Governor Ansar Ahmad stated that it was a crucial opportunity that should not be wasted, and that regular international flight operations must be prepared without delay.

“Riau Islands is a tourism destination. With an international airport, foreign tourists can land directly in Tanjungpinang and Bintan without transiting in Batam or Singapore,” Ansar said in Tanjungpinang after leading a coordination meeting regarding the status of Raja Haji Fisabilillah Airport on Wednesday as well.

Additionally, aviation observer Gerry Soejatman noted that the current priority is to ensure the addition of international airports fully benefits Indonesian airlines, not just foreign carriers.

“Policies can be implemented that encourage foreign airlines to collaborate with Indonesian airlines, while also maintaining the allocation of flight capacity on international routes for Indonesian airlines,” he told the press on Wednesday as well.