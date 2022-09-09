Online Motorcycle Taxi Fares Will Increase

The Directorate General of Land Transportation has officially adjusted the online motorcycle taxi fares, taking effect from Saturday, 10th September 2022.

The increase in the tariff for online motorcycle taxis is due to considerations around the price of subsidised fuel, which increased last weekend. Director General of Land Transportation of the Transportation Ministry Hendro Sugiatno said the tariff increase would be implemented in the next two days.

“For zone I and zone III, there is an increase of 6 to 10 percent in service costs. The adjustment is made following the increase in fuel prices,” said Sugiatno at a press conference in Jakarta, as reported by Antara.

Furthermore, Sugiatno said for zone II there was an increase in the cost of the lower limit of 13.33 percent and the upper limit of 6 percent.

“This increase is also influenced by several components of service costs such as value-added tax, regional minimum wages, and others,” he added.

According to him the cost of these services is divided into two; direct costs and indirect costs. The direct costs include an increase in the regional minimum wage, driver insurance, and a service fee for a minimum order of four kilometres, and most recently an increase in fuel prices. Meanwhile, indirect costs are in the form of rental applications for a maximum of 15 percent.

The following are the details of the latest online motorcycle taxi fare increase:

Ojol Tariff Zone II – Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang, and Bekasi, aka Jabodetabek

Lower limit service fee: Rp2,550 per km

Upper limit service fee: Rp 2,800 per km

Minimum service fee with service fee range per 4 km between Rp 10,200 to IDR 11,200

Ojol Tariff Zone III – Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Nusa Tenggara and surrounding areas, Maluku and Papua

Lower limit service fee: Rp 2,300 per km

Upper limit service fee: Rp 2,750 per km

Minimum service fee with service fee range per 4 km between Rp 9,200 to Rp 11,000.