What Happens When These Household Items Aren’t Cleaned Enough

Many people are starting to understand the importance of having a consistent household cleaning routine.

Not only does it ensure that your living space looks clean and presentable at all times, but it also keeps it a hygienic and healthy environment for you and your loved ones. However, there are a few items that we often forget to clean from time to time. Here’s what happens when these often overlooked items aren’t cleaned as often as they should be.

Pillowcases

There’s no shame in admitting that some of us often forget to clean our pillowcases from time to time. While missing a few cleaning sessions is okay every now and then, there could be some serious health risks associated with not cleaning your pillowcases regularly. Every night when we go to sleep, these pillowcases are exposed to different things like bacteria, dead skin cells, and excess sebum from our skin. This doesn’t even count the dust from the environment.

When these impurities are left on our pillowcases for long periods of time, the accumulation of dust and dirt can actually create the perfect environment for bacteria to grow in. Not only will this make your pillow unhygienic, but it can also compromise the health and appearance of your skin by increasing your chances of getting acne breakouts or even exacerbating existing ones. It’s recommended that you throw your pillowcase into the washing machine every two weeks.

Carpet

A carpet can be the final touch that brings the entire room together, but it can also be a source of dust and dirt when left uncleaned for long periods of time. As comfortable as they are, carpets can attract different pollutants and impurities and trap these in between their fibers. This can actually have some serious consequences that can negatively affect you and your loved ones.

When exposed to large amounts of impurities, it can actually compromise indoor air quality by introducing pollutants and allergens, which increase the risk of respiratory issues. Aside from that, these impurities can also accelerate the breakdown of the fibers, reducing the quality and aesthetic appearance of your carpet over time.

Trash Can

Trash cans are known for collecting our discarded waste, and this may be why many of us don’t really think about the importance of cleaning them. When they’re exposed to large amounts of trash daily, it may seem pointless to even try to keep them clean, but you must disinfect them every once in a while.

While some types of trash are harmless to our trash cans, such as paper and plastic waste, messier types like food waste can wreak havoc on their hygiene. When left uncleaned for a long time, the substances that our trash cans are exposed to can actually harbour some harmful bacteria, which will only grow the longer they’re left alone. There’s also the fact that this growth can also lead to nasty smells and odors ruining the comfortable atmosphere of your home.

Tables and Surfaces

Many of us are guilty of taking one look at the tables in our homes and telling ourselves that they’re clean enough to skip a routine cleaning, but looks can be deceiving. While you may not be able to see it, there might be layers of dust and dirt covering the entire surface without you even realising it. These microscopic particles can go unseen for a while, but this doesn’t mean that they’re completely harmless.

The main issue with leaving dust on surfaces is that they can easily spread to other parts of your home, rendering your regular cleaning efforts useless. You might even become frustrated when you find specks of dust already covering an area that you’ve just cleaned, but that’s why it’s important that you thoroughly clean every single part of your home. Leaving just an area uncleaned and unattended can instantly diminish the hygiene and cleanliness of your home.

Mattresses

Our mattresses play a huge role in the overall comfort that we feel when we go to sleep, as well as how conducive our bedrooms are to sleep in general. They’re also a pretty significant financial investment as high-quality mattresses cost a lot of money. It’s only natural that you’re going to want them to last as long as possible, but not many people realise how crucial regular cleaning is in the achievement of this goal.

When you don’t clean your mattress regularly with a vacuum cleaner, all manner of dust, dirt, and debris can infiltrate the fibers of your mattress and do some serious damage to it in the long run. Not only can your mattress become an unhygienic sleep environment, but it can also invite different pests like dust mites into your mattress. An uncleaned mattress is also more likely to lose its support and structure due to the excessive damage that these impurities cause.

Your home should be a place of comfort and relaxation, and regular cleaning is a great way to ensure that it remains this way. As great as it is that more people are getting into the habit of regular cleaning, it’s also important to clean the items that are often neglected and overlooked as failing to do so can actually come with some serious consequences in the future.