Villa Kayangan the ‘Royal villa’ of Villa Borobudur Resort

Villa Kayangan is considered the ‘Royal villa’ of Villa Borobudur Resort, without any exaggeration.

Its majestic location and exceptional atmosphere have attracted various royals from all over the world, including the Queen of Denmark.

The unparalleled views in combination with its high sense of privacy ensure the most unforgettable experience of Borobudur and Java. From the slopes of the Menoreh mountains, all our villas provide spectacular views of the Borobudur Temple, which is only located 2.5 km away from the resort. Villa Kayangan, located highest on the mountain, provides panoramic views of all surrounding mountains and volcanoes in the vicinity of Borobudur and Yogyakarta: the Sumbing (3,300 m), Merbabu (3,145 m) and Merapi (2,910 m).

Villa Kayangan is a classic, traditional Javanese ‘Joglo’, built from high-quality teak wood, enriched with handcrafted Javanese ornaments and equipped with local, Javanese art and furniture. The villa has two bedrooms, and like all other private villas of the resort, Kayangan also has a unique and private pool. Your

own dedicated staff will make sure to turn your stay into a royal and memorable experience.

A range of activities can be undertaken from the resort. Explore the Borobudur Temple, and visit local galleries and museums. Go cycling, mountain biking, hiking, rafting, experience a Javanese Jeep safari, or relax in your villa and enjoy a freshly made cocktail from our bar and restaurant Taste Java, served at the edge of your pool. The sunrise and sunset as experienced from Villa Kayangan are theatrical masterpieces, performed by one of the most beautiful and inspirational environments of the world; Java. Pure Java.

Visit our website for more information. Please contact us directly so we can talk about your requirements, personalised wishes and special offers. Team Villa Borobudur Resort is looking forward to welcoming you.